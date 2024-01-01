Celebrating 30 Years of PlayStation: A Look Back at 1994

TOKYO, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - On December 3rd, 1994, Sony Computer Entertainment, the predecessor of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), launched the first PlayStation console. This marked the beginning of a revolutionary era in gaming.

The PlayStation lineup has since continued to grow, culminating in the release of the PlayStation 5 in 2020. Now, 30 years later, the unveiling of the original PlayStation is being revisited through archived footage.

In December 1994, Sony Computer Entertainment introduced the PlayStation, a next-generation gaming console promising to revolutionize gaming. This console boasted cutting-edge specifications, including high-performance 3D graphics rivaling those of high-end workstations. It enabled real-time rendering and seamless player interaction with 3D environments.

The PlayStation also featured an unprecedented ability to display up to 4,000 sprites per screen and play full-screen, full-color video. With its built-in sound chip, it delivered audio quality equivalent to that of audio CDs, enhancing the gaming experience.

To support this groundbreaking system, Sony developed a suite of peripherals, including memory cards, a mouse, and various cables. This infrastructure provided an ideal development environment, attracting over 200 software companies to create games. By the summer of 1995, the PlayStation was expected to host 150 titles, with initial hardware shipments reaching 1 million units.

Globally, Sony established business hubs in the United States and Europe to expand the PlayStation’s presence. By adopting the CD-ROM format, the PlayStation offered a more efficient and cost-effective production process, addressing issues associated with traditional ROM formats. This innovation reduced costs and enabled rapid reorders, transforming the game software business into a sustainable model.

Sony's integrated logistics network ensured swift distribution, enabling stores to restock within a week. This strategy helped create a stable, repeatable system for software delivery, reducing risks and making gaming more accessible.

On December 3rd, 1994, the PlayStation launched in Japan for 39,800 yen, a price that stunned the market. This moment symbolized the culmination of Sony’s efforts to redefine entertainment, blending advanced technology with creative content to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Source: TBS