Osaka Police Clash With Protesters During Forced Eviction

OSAKA, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - Authorities in Osaka's Nishinari Ward carried out a contentious forced eviction at the Airin General Center, a facility once central to the city’s day-laborer community, sparking protests from residents and supporters who condemned the move as a violation of human rights and dignity, while officials cited safety concerns and legal rulings as justification for the operation.

The facility had been closed for five years due to seismic safety concerns. Residents who had been living within the premises were ordered to vacate, while belongings surrounding the area were removed.

The Airin General Center, established in 1970, played a crucial role in aiding Osaka’s day-laborer community, offering job placements to as many as 30,000 workers at its peak. Over time, some individuals began living on-site, leading to clashes with authorities and sporadic riots. Earlier this year, a court ruling finalized in May declared the occupation illegal and mandated the eviction.

Protests erupted as the operation unfolded, with residents and supporters voicing anger at the authorities. Shouts of “Police, go away!” and “Call an ambulance!” punctuated the tense atmosphere. Supporters criticized the eviction as a violation of human dignity and demanded the removal of barricades erected by the authorities.

The following day, tall fences were installed around the facility, barring access to the site. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura defended the move, stating that welfare facilities are available to those in need and reaffirming a commitment to bottom-up urban development in Nishinari.

The site will soon be demolished, according to Osaka Prefecture and City officials. Plans are underway to transform the area into a multi-functional facility, including spaces for worker support and community engagement.

Source: YOMIURI