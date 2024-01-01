Passerby Pledges 600 Million Yen To Restore Local Pool

AICHI, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - A passerby has pledged a generous donation of 600 million yen to restore an aging community pool. Who is behind this remarkable gesture?

The donation was made to repair a deteriorating community pool, a facility that has served residents for decades. In recent years, many municipalities have opted to shut down aging public pools due to financial constraints. However, this pledge has brought hope to one community in Aichi Prefecture.

The Asahi City community pool, utilized by approximately 20,000 people annually, has been in operation for 45 years. Over time, its condition has worsened, with overgrown weeds and structural wear signaling its decline. The city lacked the financial resources for a complete renovation.

That was until a benefactor stepped forward, pledging the full renovation cost of approximately 600 million yen. The donor, a 50-something company executive, expressed a desire to preserve an environment where future generations could enjoy the pool.

“I want to leave behind a pool where children today can one day bring their own kids,” the donor stated. They have chosen not to disclose their name or gender.

This act of generosity will cover the pool’s renovation as well as repairs to its related facilities, ensuring the pool's legacy continues for years to come.

Source: ANN