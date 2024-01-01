News On Japan
Rapper and Influencer Among 10 Arrested in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - A man believed to be behind the X account 'Z Lee' and a rapper have been arrested by Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of trespassing at a club in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

Among those arrested for alleged trespassing was rapper Ricky Daddy Dirty, identified as Mutoaritsuki Shimoda, 36, and a company executive from Bunkyo Ward, Masaki Tanaki, 43, suspected to be managing the X account "Z Lee." A total of 10 people were apprehended.

The group allegedly entered the club in Shibuya Ward last December. Of the 10 suspects, Shimoda and a Peruvian national, 37, are also accused of assaulting a man in his 20s.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating further details of the incident.

Source: TBS

