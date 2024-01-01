Tokyo Makes First Arrest for Drunk Driving on Bicycle

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A man in his 40s was arrested in Tokyo on December 4th for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol, marking the first arrest in the city since stricter penalties for bicycle DUI came into effect in November.

The unemployed man, caught in the act in Tokyo's Taito Ward, reportedly crashed into a stationary taxi and attempted to flee. The taxi driver apprehended him, and a breath test revealed an alcohol level approximately seven times the legal limit.

During questioning, the man admitted, "I drank four to five cans of canned chuhai. I was vaguely aware that penalties for drinking and riding bicycles had become stricter."

This marks the first arrest by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police under the new rules targeting bicycle DUI offenses.

Source: FNN