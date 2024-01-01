News On Japan
Society

Tokyo Makes First Arrest for Drunk Driving on Bicycle

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A man in his 40s was arrested in Tokyo on December 4th for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol, marking the first arrest in the city since stricter penalties for bicycle DUI came into effect in November.

The unemployed man, caught in the act in Tokyo's Taito Ward, reportedly crashed into a stationary taxi and attempted to flee. The taxi driver apprehended him, and a breath test revealed an alcohol level approximately seven times the legal limit.

During questioning, the man admitted, "I drank four to five cans of canned chuhai. I was vaguely aware that penalties for drinking and riding bicycles had become stricter."

This marks the first arrest by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police under the new rules targeting bicycle DUI offenses.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's New Cannabis Law Takes Effect

Concern about the growing use of cannabis in Japan, particularly among young people, has prompted new legislation banning the use of cannabis, starting from December 12th.

Uber Japan Launches Ride-Hailing Service for Teens

Uber's Japanese subsidiary announced on December 11th the launch of 'Uber Teens,' a ride-hailing service designed for teenagers aged 13 to 17.

HTV-X Supply Vehicle Unveiled as Successor to 'Kounotori'

Mitsubishi Electric has revealed the new HTV-X unmanned supply vehicle, designed to transport goods to the International Space Station (ISS).

Tokyo Retains Third Place in Global City Rankings

This year’s Global Power City Index was released, revealing that Tokyo has maintained its position as the third-ranked city worldwide for nine consecutive years. Factors such as the increase in foreign visitors to Japan contributed to narrowing the gap between Tokyo and second-ranked New York.

Japan Tops OECD Survey for Problem-Solving Skills

Japan's problem-solving skills have been ranked the best in the world according to an international survey assessing skills needed in daily life.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Tokyo Makes First Arrest for Drunk Driving on Bicycle

A man in his 40s was arrested in Tokyo on December 4th for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol, marking the first arrest in the city since stricter penalties for bicycle DUI came into effect in November.

Osaka Turns Roads Yellow to Help Curb Prostitution

A section of Osaka's Umeda district has been revamped to tackle street solicitation, a persistent issue in the area. The initiative included painting roads bright yellow and adding streetlights to discourage such activities.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors. Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons. (NHK)

Suspected Suicide Turns Out to Be Workplace Murder

What was initially thought to be a suicide has now been revealed as a murder, with workplace bullying suspected to be a contributing factor.

Ex-Tokyo school principal sentenced to 9 years' imprisonment for sexual abuse

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a former junior high school principal to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting and injuring a female student 14 years ago. (NHK)

Japan's Empress Masako turns 61

Japan's Empress Masako turned 61 on Monday. She issued a statement, saying 2024 began in a deeply painful manner due to a major earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day. (NHK)

Akita Supermarket Reopens After Bear Ordeal

The supermarket reopened its doors after a week, regaining its usual bustle as customers streamed in.

No foul play in death of actor-singer Nakayama Miho, Tokyo police say

Tokyo police say they have determined there was no foul play in the death of Japanese actor and singer Nakayama Miho. Nakayama was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Friday. Police in the capital reportedly rushed to Nakayama's home in Shibuya Ward after receiving a call from her management agency on Friday afternoon. She was reportedly found dead in the bathroom. (NHK)