Police Seize 'I Refuse Questioning' T-Shirt, Calling It Dangerous

OSAKA, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - A man arrested in Osaka Prefecture for abandoning his duty of care wore a T-shirt that read "I refuse questioning," which police confiscated, citing it as a "dangerous item," a lawyer has revealed.

According to lawyer Ado Matsumoto, the man, who is in his 50s and resides in Osaka, was detained in early December on suspicion of abandonment resulting in death and held at the Habikino Police Station.

Matsumoto, advising the man to remain silent during questioning, provided him with a T-shirt bearing the phrase "I refuse questioning."

However, on December 11th, the day after the shirt was given to the man, police officers claimed that the shirt's messaging was problematic and confiscated it. When further inquiries were made, the police responded that the T-shirt constituted a "dangerous item."

"I could hardly believe it when I heard they considered it a dangerous item," said Matsumoto.

The lawyer criticized the police's actions, stating, "Labeling inconvenient words as 'dangerous items' reflects a dangerous system on the part of the police and raises constitutional concerns." Matsumoto is seeking a reversal of the decision.

Source: KTV NEWS