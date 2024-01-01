News On Japan
Honda Unveils Next-Generation Hybrid Technology

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - Honda has introduced new hybrid technology that combines an engine and electric motors, as demand for electric vehicles rises in the push toward decarbonization.

The company has developed a unique system that alternates between two motors and the engine, depending on driving conditions and the environment.

By overhauling engine and system control technology, Honda aims to improve fuel efficiency by more than 10%.

The company has also developed a feature where engine sounds, synchronized with vehicle speed, are emitted through speakers.

The new hybrid technology will be gradually incorporated into vehicles starting next year.

Honda's Head of Four-Wheel Business, Katsuto Hayashi, said: "We want to be prepared to adapt to shifts in demand, whether for battery EVs or hybrids, at any pace."

Amid growing electrification in the automobile market, demand for hybrid vehicles remains strong.

Honda plans to sell 1.3 million vehicles annually by 2030 and aims to halve production costs (compared to 2018) through measures such as vehicle weight reduction.

Source: ANN

