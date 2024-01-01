Elderly Woman Stabbed at Kobe Subway Station in Attempted Murder

KOBE, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - An elderly woman was stabbed by another woman inside Kobe’s Sannomiya subway station, leading to the suspect’s arrest at the scene on charges of attempted murder.

"A vehicle carrying Yamamoto, the suspect, has just left the Hyogo Prefectural Police's Ikuta Station. She is seated with her head lowered."

Yamamoto Yuko, whose address and occupation are unknown, was arrested at the scene for allegedly stabbing a woman in her 70s with a knife near the ticket gate of the Kobe Municipal Subway's Sannomiya Station.

The victim suffered two stab wounds to her back and was transported to a hospital, where she remains conscious.

According to the police, Yamamoto was apprehended immediately and, when asked if she acknowledged the stabbing, she silently nodded several times.

The victim stated that she had no prior acquaintance with Yamamoto. Authorities are investigating the details and circumstances surrounding the incident.

