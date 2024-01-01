News On Japan
Flying Cars Set to Begin Passenger Operations by 2028

OSAKA, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - Osaka Metro and SkyDrive have announced plans to launch passenger operations of “flying cars” in the Morinomiya area of Osaka City by 2028.

Flying cars will be developed through a partnership between Osaka Metro, which will establish takeoff and landing sites, and SkyDrive, a venture firm responsible for developing the aircraft. The companies aim to conduct unmanned demonstration flights during next year’s Osaka-Kansai Expo.

On December 17th, the two companies revealed plans for a post-Expo route connecting four key areas: Shin-Osaka/Umeda, Morinomiya, Tennoji/Abeno, and the Bay Area. This concept has been dubbed the “Osaka Diamond Route Initiative.”

Passenger services are expected to commence in the Morinomiya area by 2028, with operations expanding to link all four areas after 2030.

Source: MBS

