News On Japan
Sports

Former Ozeki Konishiki Reveals Kidney Failure, Receives Transplant From Wife

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Konishiki, a former sumo wrestler and current television personality, held a press conference at a hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on December 23rd, revealing that he had been suffering from kidney failure.

The 60-year-old was hospitalized on November 20th and underwent a kidney transplant on December 4th, receiving the organ from his wife, Chie, aged 48. His recovery has been progressing well, and he was discharged from the hospital on December 23rd.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Year-End Chaos in Shibuya: Street Drinking, Brawls, and Ambulance Dispatches

The streets of Shibuya became a chaotic scene during the year-end party season, with excessive drinking leading to public disorder. People were found sleeping on the streets, fights broke out among groups of young revelers, and police and emergency services were frequently called to intervene.

New Japanese Passport Applications to Go Online

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new passport design set to be issued from March next year. The new system will allow online applications not only for renewals but also for new passport requests. Submitting an original family register certificate will no longer be required for online applications.

Future of Solar Power: Japan's Breakthrough Technology

The next generation of solar cells, known as perovskite solar panels, are ultra-thin, lightweight, and bendable. The Japanese government has set a goal of achieving the equivalent of the energy output from 20 nuclear reactors with perovskite solar cells by 2040. With their use set to expand in various locations next year, 2024 is being called "the dawn of domestic perovskite."

Record 7,000 Teachers in Japan on Leave Due to Mental Health

The number of teachers taking mental health leave reached a record high of 7,119 in the 2023 fiscal year at public schools across Japan.

Japan Reports 60% Rise in Non-Consensual Intercourse Cases

Japan's Ministry of Justice has released this year’s crime white paper, revealing that the number of recognized penal code offenses increased for the second consecutive year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Former Ozeki Konishiki Reveals Kidney Failure, Receives Transplant From Wife

Konishiki, a former sumo wrestler and current television personality, held a press conference at a hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on December 23rd, revealing that he had been suffering from kidney failure.

Beach Sprint Debuts in Japan: Sports Meet Environmental Awareness

The "Beach Sprint," a 50-meter race on sandy beaches featuring sprinters and lifeguards, made its debut in Japan at Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. Approximately 100 participants, including elementary and junior high school students, took part in the event.

Attempting To Run 100kms Of The Kumano Kodo - Japan's Ancient Pilgrimage Trail

I've been wanting to trail run on the Kumano Kodo for the longest time so to finally get to do it was such a delight! This was one of my favourite trips we made in the whole year and I can't believe the kinds of places we got to see. Maybe one day I'll be back to try the other routes... (Currently Hannah)

Javelin Star Kitaguchi Sets Sights on 70-Meter Dream

The Athletics Awards, an annual ceremony organized by the Japan Association of Athletics Federations, was held on December 19th in Tokyo. Haruka Kitaguchi, who became the first female athlete to win the annual MVP award for two consecutive years, expressed her mixed emotions during the event.

A Deep Dive into Football Tactics: The Evolution of the High Press

The football game has had numerous tactical schemes over its long history, and they are all aimed at winning the game.

Japanese Boxing Champion Who Transitioned Retires From the Ring

A former women’s world boxing champion who transitioned to male has announced his retirement from the sport.

Sports and Leadership Skills Linked to Higher Earnings

Keio University professor Nakamura highlighted research showing that participation in sports and leadership activities during childhood could lead to higher future earnings. Studies found that boys involved in high school sports earned 4.2% to 14.8% more than their peers 11 years after graduation, while similar research indicated that women benefited even more.

Half a Century of 'Citizen Marathons' Ends

Across Japan, participation in citizen marathons has been steadily declining. In Aichi Prefecture, a citizen marathon with a history of over 50 years will come to an end in 2024.