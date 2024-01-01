Former Ozeki Konishiki Reveals Kidney Failure, Receives Transplant From Wife

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Konishiki, a former sumo wrestler and current television personality, held a press conference at a hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on December 23rd, revealing that he had been suffering from kidney failure.
The 60-year-old was hospitalized on November 20th and underwent a kidney transplant on December 4th, receiving the organ from his wife, Chie, aged 48. His recovery has been progressing well, and he was discharged from the hospital on December 23rd.
Source: Kyodo