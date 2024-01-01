Tokyo Workshop Develops Three-Meter Exoskeleton Robot Inspired by Anime

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Two men gracefully maneuver a towering robot much larger than their own bodies. This three-meter-tall exoskeleton robot, known as "Skeletonics," was developed by a small manufacturing workshop in Hachioji, Tokyo.

With a concept centered on "amplifying human movement," the robot operates with minimal reliance on motors or external power. It allows users, from children to adults, to experience the world of robotic anime firsthand.

Although the current model cannot enhance physical strength or enable faster running, its potential for the future is clear.

Skeletonics CEO Daisuke Miyamoto:

"We aim to create robots that can assist people in disaster zones and other critical situations once our business expands significantly."

Source: ANN