Tokyo Workshop Develops Three-Meter Exoskeleton Robot Inspired by Anime

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Two men gracefully maneuver a towering robot much larger than their own bodies. This three-meter-tall exoskeleton robot, known as "Skeletonics," was developed by a small manufacturing workshop in Hachioji, Tokyo.

With a concept centered on "amplifying human movement," the robot operates with minimal reliance on motors or external power. It allows users, from children to adults, to experience the world of robotic anime firsthand.

Although the current model cannot enhance physical strength or enable faster running, its potential for the future is clear.

Skeletonics CEO Daisuke Miyamoto:

"We aim to create robots that can assist people in disaster zones and other critical situations once our business expands significantly."

Source: ANN

Year-End Chaos in Shibuya: Street Drinking, Brawls, and Ambulance Dispatches

The streets of Shibuya became a chaotic scene during the year-end party season, with excessive drinking leading to public disorder. People were found sleeping on the streets, fights broke out among groups of young revelers, and police and emergency services were frequently called to intervene.

New Japanese Passport Applications to Go Online

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new passport design set to be issued from March next year. The new system will allow online applications not only for renewals but also for new passport requests. Submitting an original family register certificate will no longer be required for online applications.

Future of Solar Power: Japan's Breakthrough Technology

The next generation of solar cells, known as perovskite solar panels, are ultra-thin, lightweight, and bendable. The Japanese government has set a goal of achieving the equivalent of the energy output from 20 nuclear reactors with perovskite solar cells by 2040. With their use set to expand in various locations next year, 2024 is being called "the dawn of domestic perovskite."

Record 7,000 Teachers in Japan on Leave Due to Mental Health

The number of teachers taking mental health leave reached a record high of 7,119 in the 2023 fiscal year at public schools across Japan.

Japan Reports 60% Rise in Non-Consensual Intercourse Cases

Japan's Ministry of Justice has released this year’s crime white paper, revealing that the number of recognized penal code offenses increased for the second consecutive year.

スマートウォッチがフィットネストラッキングを強化する方法

スマートウォッチは、健康管理やフィットネスの向上を目指す人々にとって欠かせないツールです。

Flying Cars Set to Begin Passenger Operations by 2028

Osaka Metro and SkyDrive have announced plans to launch passenger operations of “flying cars” in the Morinomiya area of Osaka City by 2028.

Japanese venture firm's rocket launch fails

A Japanese venture firm has failed to launch a small rocket for the second time. It attributed the failure to a malfunction of a nozzle where combustion gas comes out of. (NHK)

Huawei Watch D2は高血圧の管理に効果的に役立つことができますか？

高血圧は、世界中で何百万人もの人々を悩ませている一般的な健康問題です。

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Hybrid Technology

Honda has introduced new hybrid technology that combines an engine and electric motors, as demand for electric vehicles rises in the push toward decarbonization.

Hybridization Threatens Giant Salamander

The Japanese giant salamander, one of the world’s largest amphibians and often referred to as a 'living fossil,' is facing a conservation crisis.

Why Japan's Domestic Passenger Jet MRJ Failed

Japan’s aerospace ambitions have faced a turbulent journey, with the MRJ (Mitsubishi Regional Jet) project standing as a stark reminder of the challenges in the competitive global aviation industry.