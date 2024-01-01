News On Japan
Society

Chinese Man Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison Over Yasukuni Shrine Vandalism

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - A Chinese national was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Tokyo District Court for defacing a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, an act deemed disrespectful to the worship site.

Jiang Zhuojun, a 29-year-old Chinese citizen, was accused of using red spray paint in May to write "Toilet" on a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine. He faced charges for violating laws against disrespecting worship sites.

In its ruling on December 25th, the Tokyo District Court noted, "The damage caused by the act is significant and the case demonstrates a high degree of malice. Furthermore, no compensation for damages has been made, and the defendant played a pivotal role in the incident."

Based on these findings, the court sentenced Jiang to eight months of imprisonment.

During the trial, the prosecution sought a one-year prison term, while the defense argued for leniency to avoid a custodial sentence.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Drone Footage Reveals Izu's Abandoned Hotels

Abandoned hotels in Shizuoka’s Izu Peninsula are becoming an increasing concern for local authorities. Once bustling with tourists during Japan’s economic boom, many hot spring resorts in Higashi-Izu Town have been left derelict, their structures crumbling and ownership unclear.

New Visa Rules Expected to Enhance Japan-China Relations

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese nationals visiting Japan.

Japan Meteorological Agency Announces 3-Month Forecast

Temperatures are expected to remain unusually cold in January next year, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) predicting colder-than-average conditions nationwide for the start of the year.

Struggles Continue in Noto Peninsula One Year After Earthquake

Nearly a year has passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck on New Year’s Day, leaving the region grappling with recovery efforts and compounding challenges. In Suzu City’s Otani district, residents began moving into temporary housing earlier this month, following 11 months of hardship, including additional damage from September’s torrential rains.

New Japanese Passport Applications to Go Online

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new passport design set to be issued from March next year. The new system will allow online applications not only for renewals but also for new passport requests. Submitting an original family register certificate will no longer be required for online applications.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Chinese Man Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison Over Yasukuni Shrine Vandalism

A Chinese national was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Tokyo District Court for defacing a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, an act deemed disrespectful to the worship site.

Struggles Continue in Noto Peninsula One Year After Earthquake

Nearly a year has passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck on New Year’s Day, leaving the region grappling with recovery efforts and compounding challenges. In Suzu City’s Otani district, residents began moving into temporary housing earlier this month, following 11 months of hardship, including additional damage from September’s torrential rains.

Lawson Brings New Life to Rural Village With No Supermarket

A Lawson convenience store has opened in Ryujin Village, Wakayama Prefecture, bringing a much-needed lifeline to a rural community left without a supermarket. The store, which operates 24/7, was established through the passion of its owner, Atsushi Yamada, who sought to give back to the village where his grandfather was born.

Year-End Chaos in Shibuya: Street Drinking, Brawls, and Ambulance Dispatches

The streets of Shibuya became a chaotic scene during the year-end party season, with excessive drinking leading to public disorder. People were found sleeping on the streets, fights broke out among groups of young revelers, and police and emergency services were frequently called to intervene.

Santa Drops Presents Over Southern Islands

Santa takes to the skies, delivering presents to southern islands. From the rear of an open transport aircraft, boxes equipped with parachutes descend to the ground, marked by the glow of a blue light. These deliveries, bringing joy to residents of remote islands in the South Pacific, are part of an international joint exercise involving Japan's Air Self-Defense Force since 2015.

Japan Reports 60% Rise in Non-Consensual Intercourse Cases

Japan's Ministry of Justice has released this year’s crime white paper, revealing that the number of recognized penal code offenses increased for the second consecutive year.

Suspect Nabbed Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Police in Kitakyushu have arrested Masanori Hirahara, a 43-year-old unemployed man living near the crime scene, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two junior high school students at a fast-food restaurant.

Drug Shortages Worsen as Influenza Surges Across Japan

Influenza cases in Japan have surged since early December, with a sharp increase in patient reports per medical institution. At a Towa Pharmaceutical factory in Yamagata, demand has exceeded supply despite last year’s facility expansion.