Chinese Man Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison Over Yasukuni Shrine Vandalism

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - A Chinese national was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Tokyo District Court for defacing a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, an act deemed disrespectful to the worship site.

Jiang Zhuojun, a 29-year-old Chinese citizen, was accused of using red spray paint in May to write "Toilet" on a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine. He faced charges for violating laws against disrespecting worship sites.

In its ruling on December 25th, the Tokyo District Court noted, "The damage caused by the act is significant and the case demonstrates a high degree of malice. Furthermore, no compensation for damages has been made, and the defendant played a pivotal role in the incident."

Based on these findings, the court sentenced Jiang to eight months of imprisonment.

During the trial, the prosecution sought a one-year prison term, while the defense argued for leniency to avoid a custodial sentence.

Source: ANN