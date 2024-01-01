Aesthetic Surgeon Posts Donor Images on Social Media, Faces Ethical Backlash

TOKYO, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - An aesthetic surgeon’s social media post of images from an anatomy training involving human donors abroad has sparked controversy.

With a caption that read, “Fresh cadavers” and “Off to dissect,” the female surgeon from Tokyo Aesthetic Surgery smiled and waved in her post.

In Guam, during an anatomy training, she uploaded a photo of rows of cadaver heads, captioning it, “So many heads here,” accompanied by a smiling emoji.

Some images included scenes of dissection with inadequate mosaic processing, leaving parts of the cadavers exposed.

An 18-year-old vocational student remarked: “Even with mosaics, sharing this on social media is simply unacceptable.”

A 50-year-old man commented: “Life and death are weighty and significant matters. Such things shouldn’t be handled in this way.”

Amid widespread criticism questioning her ethics, the surgeon deleted her posts and published an apology on her blog.

From the surgeon’s blog: “I intended to apply mosaics to all the bodies in the photos, but some parts were inadequately processed. I deeply apologize for my posts, which lacked the ethical perspective expected of a person and a medical professional.”

She also justified the significance of anatomy training in the same blog post:

From the surgeon’s blog: “Learning from these bodies is an invaluable opportunity. By sharing this, I hoped to inform more medical professionals and ultimately improve patient safety and satisfaction.”

Tokyo Aesthetic Surgery, the institution where the surgeon works, issued an official statement:

Tokyo Aesthetic Surgery: “We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate social media posts by one of our surgeons, which caused significant discomfort and inconvenience to many people.”

Source: ANN