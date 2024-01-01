Foreign Residents in Japan Exceed 3.5 Million, Tokyo's Indian Community Thrives

TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - This year, the number of foreign residents in Japan surpassed 3.5 million, marking a record high. In Tokyo’s "Little India," there may be clues on how to build a harmonious coexistence.

In Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, over 7,000 Indians—around 40% of the city’s Indian population—live, with Nishikasai being recognized as Japan’s most Indian-populated neighborhood.

Jagmohan Chandrani, 72, who runs a tea-importing business, has lived in Nishikasai since arriving in Japan 46 years ago.

Chandrani said, “We were the first Indians to live in Edogawa.”

In the late 1990s, many engineers from India, then renowned as an IT powerhouse, came to Japan to address the Y2K problem. Many Indians turned to Chandrani for support in adapting to life in an unfamiliar country.

“I became a guarantor for Indians renting apartments, but I didn’t tell my wife because she’d get upset,” Chandrani recalled.

The Indian festival Chandrani organizes has now run for 25 years, serving as a platform for interactions between the Indian community and local residents.

A local resident shared, “They’re always smiling and waving at the children. It’s wonderful to live together harmoniously.”

However, the Indian community faced challenges in being accepted. Chandrani recounted, “There’s a festival in India where we light fires, and we did that here. Locals worried it could cause a fire, but Indians didn’t see the problem. I explained that fire hazards are taken very seriously in Japan.”

Efforts to understand the Indian community are growing within Japanese society. Yushi Kondo, 40, representative of the "Namaste Edogawa" organization, has been introducing students to Indian culture for the past four years.

“Guests are treated like gods in India,” said Kondo, who has a close relationship with Chandrani.

On this day, students from Gunma Prefecture visited and enjoyed authentic curry in an Indian household.

One student remarked, “It’s really spicy.”

Kondo commented, “It’s important to build connections through everyday experiences. Small connections become links, which turn into networks, and eventually a broader platform. We need to create more of those opportunities.”

Chandrani concluded, “The future lies in being cosmopolitan. It doesn’t matter where you’re from—if you live in Nishikasai, you’re a Nishikasai resident. Coexistence isn’t something that can be forced. It requires time and understanding. These are the keys to living together.”

Source: ANN