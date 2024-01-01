Flu Infections Reach Alarm Levels in Tokyo for the First Time in Six Years

News On Japan
TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - Influenza infections in Tokyo have reached alarm levels for the first time in six years. As the virus spreads, restaurants and hotels are struggling with a surge in last-minute cancellations during their peak earning season.

A popular izakaya known for its charcoal-grilled skewers was bustling with groups enjoying year-end parties on the evening of December 26th. However, the restaurant in Shimbashi has faced numerous cancellations due to influenza. A look at the restaurant’s booking calendar revealed that all reservations for Christmas Eve on December 24th had been canceled.

Yuka Fujishima, owner of Yakiton Yuka-chan, said: "On busy days, we see up to five cancellations a day. We don’t charge cancellation fees because we’re a casual eatery, but it’s really unfortunate. The days leading up to Christmas are usually our busiest time, but this year’s flu peak brought a storm of cancellations. My staff and I are heartbroken.” Adding to the difficulties, one of the restaurant’s staff members contracted influenza, forcing the establishment to close temporarily.

“We had to shut down on December 24th, leading to losses,” said Fujishima. “This year, the number of cases is particularly high. We’re taking precautions like humidifying and ventilating the restaurant, but there’s only so much we can do. I just hope the situation settles soon.”

The number of reported influenza cases in Tokyo doubled compared to the previous week. As of December 22nd, the weekly average per medical institution reached 40 cases, surpassing the alarm level for the first time in six years.

Tetsuya Matsumoto, a professor specializing in infectious diseases at the International University of Health and Welfare, explained: “For about three to four years, stringent COVID-19 prevention measures had suppressed influenza cases. With the relaxation of these measures and an increasing number of people lacking immunity, the virus is spreading rapidly.” He warned that the number of infections could rise further during the New Year holidays due to increased travel and gatherings.

“Activities like returning to hometowns or traveling will create more opportunities for the virus to spread. It will likely be difficult to curb infections, and numbers may continue to rise,” Matsumoto added.

A 30-year-old man shared his disappointment: “I came down with a fever, went to the hospital, and was diagnosed with influenza. I had to cancel my year-end party, which I was really looking forward to.” A woman in her 30s commented: “Many of my family and friends have caught the flu. Just recently, we had to cancel dinner plans because someone wasn’t feeling well.”

Despite the proximity to the New Year holidays, many accommodations remain available on travel sites. A pension in Katashina Village, Gunma Prefecture, which usually attracts skiers during the winter, has also seen a surge in cancellations.

Yuki Matsui, owner of Pension Pechika, said: “We mainly cater to families, but many have had to cancel because their children caught the flu, which then spread to the parents. It’s been a significant blow to us.” The pension offers a one-night stay with two meals for 14,000 yen per adult, featuring a steak dinner and locally sourced vegetables.

“We stock up on extra ingredients for the New Year season, so cancellations hit us hard,” Matsui said. What was once a rare occurrence—about one cancellation per day—has escalated. On December 30th, five out of seven rooms booked were canceled.

“We do charge cancellation fees,” Matsui explained, “but we also inform customers that they can reschedule for another date without incurring fees, which helps to soften the blow.”

