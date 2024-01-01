News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Fukushima Daiichi Reactor No. 2: Uranium Detected in Removed Fuel Debris

TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - Uranium, a key component of nuclear fuel, has been detected in fuel debris removed for the first time from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

In November, approximately 0.7 grams of fuel debris were extracted from Reactor No. 2 at the plant.

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) has been analyzing the debris and confirmed the presence of uranium. The agency described it as a "typical piece of debris."

Future plans include further analysis of the debris at the "Spring-8" large synchrotron radiation facility in Hyogo Prefecture after segmenting it into smaller parts.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has announced plans to conduct a second fuel debris extraction in spring next year, using the same method as in November. Plans for subsequent extractions will be considered following the second attempt.

Source: ANN

