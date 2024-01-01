Dangerous Driving at Shibuya Scramble Crossing Leads to Arrests

TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old high school student were arrested for dangerous driving at the famous scramble crossing in Tokyo's Shibuya district.

Taichi Watanabe, an unemployed resident of Kawasaki City, and a first-year high school student are accused of driving motorcycles without licenses and engaging in reckless behavior, including ignoring traffic signals and making sharp turns, at the Shibuya crossing early on the morning of December 24th.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the two motorbikes were seen speeding through the intersection while spraying fire extinguishing agent before fleeing the scene.

During questioning, both suspects admitted to the charges.

About two hours prior to the Shibuya incident, similar reckless behavior was reported in Kawasaki City, and authorities are investigating possible connections.

Source: ANN