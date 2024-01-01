End-Of-Year Shrine Visits: A New Tradition Before New Year’s

TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - End-of-year shrine visits, known as "Nenmatumoude," are a growing tradition observed from mid-December until New Year’s Eve. This practice allows people to express gratitude for the past year and set intentions for the coming one. But what makes these visits particularly appealing?

Natsumi Sunaga, an assistant priest at Hebikubo Shrine, explains: "Mid-December marks the completion of our annual shrine cleaning. You can visit a pristine shrine, and the lack of crowds lets you pray in peace."

Avoiding the New Year’s rush seems to be a significant draw. Even on the day of our visit, several individuals were spotted observing "Nenmatumoude." Additionally, the blessings received during these visits are believed to carry over into the new year.

Nao Takayasu, a weather forecaster, shared another highlight: "This shrine has something unique to boost your luck!"

The shrine is home to a snake representing next year’s Chinese zodiac. Visitors can even touch it under special circumstances. Hebikubo Shrine enshrines both a dragon deity and a white snake deity, symbolizing prosperity and protection.

Source: TBS