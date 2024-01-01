News On Japan
Society

Rodent Infestation A Growing Concern Across Japan

TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - Reports of rodent infestation have surged nationwide in recent years, posing increasing challenges for homeowners. The issue, which is particularly evident during the year-end season, has left many families struggling to find effective solutions.

In one residential area in Chiba Prefecture, residents have been troubled by rodents for months. One homeowner shared their ordeal, saying, "The other morning, I prepared food for my dog here before going on a walk. When I returned, about one-third of it was gone. They even eat soap!"

Signs of rodent activity were evident throughout the house, and traps set by the homeowner repeatedly failed. Eventually, they turned to a professional pest control service for help.

A technician set traps baited with food favored by rodents, and the team monitored the premises with security cameras. During the night, footage captured rodents scurrying across chairs and tables. In one instance, the rodent was successfully trapped alive.

The following morning, the team inspected the trap and found a rodent measuring approximately 7 centimeters in length. Later, another rodent was caught, bringing the total to two.

The relieved homeowner remarked, "Now that we’ve caught two of them, I feel this might be enough."

The challenge, however, extends beyond individual homes. Urban areas, particularly in bustling city centers, face increasing issues related to rodent infestation. Mitigation efforts are complicated by the rodents' intelligence. Shinya Okawa, from the Sales Planning Division at Benry Corporation, explained, "Rodents are clever. Once they see another rodent caught in a trap, they learn to avoid it, making them harder to capture over time."

The problem doesn't end with rodents. In another residence, a trap set in the attic captured a masked palm civet measuring approximately 60 centimeters in length.

Preventing infestations requires careful management of food sources. Okawa emphasized, "Avoid leaving food items accessible to rodents and keep your home clean. Tidiness is crucial in deterring pests."

As the year-end cleaning season approaches, thorough cleaning may serve not only as a tradition but also as an effective rodent control measure.

Source: FNN

