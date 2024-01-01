Graffiti Found Inside Imperial Palace; Man Arrested

TOKYO, Jan 03 (News On Japan) - During the first general audience in two years at the Imperial Palace, attended by over 60,000 people, the Imperial Guard arrested a 46-year-old man from Zama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on suspicion of defacing a restroom on the palace grounds.

The vandalized restroom is located near the moat by the Imperial Household Agency building, along the route leading out from the East Gardens where the event was held. Additional graffiti was found on a nearby manhole cover. Authorities are investigating whether the man was responsible for this and are questioning him about his motives.

Source: テレ東BIZ