News On Japan
Sci-Tech

2025 Starry Sky Highlights: Meteor Shower and Mars Close Encounter

TOKYO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - 2025 marks the start of the 7th year of Reiwa, the 37th year of Heisei, and even the 100th year of Showa. The new year begins with two major celestial events in January—a striking meteor shower and Mars making a close approach to Earth, remaining visible throughout the night.

Astronomy commentator Kubota greeted readers by noting an intriguing coincidence: the 205th installment of his program coincides with the year 2025, a serendipitous match of numbers. Kubota also commented on the unusually cold weather since mid-December, noting that January’s stargazing events provide an exciting opportunity despite the winter chill.

The first notable event is the Quadrantid meteor shower, peaking in the early hours of January 4th. The name “Quadrantid” comes from an ancient instrument used for measuring the height of celestial objects, which divided a circle into four quadrants. Though the constellation Quadrans Muralis, from which the meteor shower gets its name, was officially removed from the list of recognized constellations in 1922, the meteor shower retains the historical name. It was formally recognized as the Quadrantid meteor shower by the International Astronomical Union in 2009.

This meteor shower is one of the three major annual showers, alongside the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December. The Quadrantids intersect Earth’s orbit at a steep angle of 71 degrees, resulting in a brief but intense display. This year, the peak of the shower will occur around midnight Japan time on January 4th, with ideal viewing conditions as there will be no moonlight interference.

According to Kubota’s simulation, the best time for observation begins around midnight, when the radiant point near the Big Dipper’s handle rises above the northeastern horizon. While initially low on the horizon, by 2 a.m., the radiant point will reach an altitude of 25 degrees, making the meteors more prominent. By 4 a.m., it will be more than 40 degrees above the horizon, offering an even better view.

Kubota noted that Quadrantid meteors travel at a relatively moderate speed of 41 kilometers per second, making them easier to spot with the naked eye. He advised stargazers to dress warmly, as observing during the early hours of January 4th can be extremely cold. Fortunately, with January 4th falling on a Saturday, many people may still be on New Year’s holidays, making it a perfect time to try their luck at spotting meteors.

The second highlight for January is Mars, which will be making a close approach to Earth, appearing bright in the night sky throughout the month. Around 7 p.m., stargazers can look up to see a bright, white Jupiter high overhead, while a distinctly orange Mars will be visible in the northeastern sky.

Kubota explained that Mars approaches Earth every two years and two months due to the differing orbital periods of the two planets. The closest approach this year will occur on January 12th, when Mars will be about 96 million kilometers away. Although this is not an exceptionally close approach compared to past events, Mars will still shine brightly at a magnitude of -1.4, comparable to the brightness of Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.

Kubota also provided a brief overview of Mars’ orbital characteristics, noting that its elliptical orbit causes significant variations in its distance from the Sun. The next notably close approach will occur in 2035, when Mars will be only 56 million kilometers away.

In previous close approaches, Mars has been a popular target for telescopic observation, offering views of its polar ice caps and distinct surface features. Kubota shared images he captured during the 2018 and 2020 close approaches, highlighting Mars’ unique orange hue and surface details.

He concluded by encouraging readers to take advantage of this month’s stargazing opportunities, noting that even for those unfamiliar with astronomy, the sight of Mars shining orange in the sky is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Record Price of 207 Million Yen for Oma Tuna

At the first tuna auction of the year held at Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, a bluefin tuna from Oma, Aomori Prefecture, was sold for 207 million yen, the second-highest price in history.

Heavy snow hits mountainous areas in northern Japan

Japanese weather officials are calling on people returning from their holidays in northern Japan to brace themselves for traffic disruptions. The warning comes as record amounts of snow pile up. (NHK)

Two Elderly Men Die After Choking on Mochi

During the New Year's holidays from January 1st to 3rd, two elderly men in Tokyo lost their lives after choking on mochi, according to the Tokyo Fire Department, which has issued a warning urging caution when consuming the traditional rice cake.

Safety Warning After Elderly Man Chokes on Mochi

An elderly man in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward died on New Year’s Day after choking on mochi, prompting the Tokyo Fire Department to issue a safety warning.

Rodent Infestation A Growing Concern Across Japan

Reports of rodent infestation have surged nationwide in recent years, posing increasing challenges for homeowners. The issue, which is particularly evident during the year-end season, has left many families struggling to find effective solutions.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

2025 Starry Sky Highlights: Meteor Shower and Mars Close Encounter

2025 marks the start of the 7th year of Reiwa, the 37th year of Heisei, and even the 100th year of Showa. The new year begins with two major celestial events in January—a striking meteor shower and Mars making a close approach to Earth, remaining visible throughout the night.

Is a VPN Necessary in Japan?

Japan is known for its fast internet, tech-savvy culture, and open online environment. Unlike some countries, Japan doesn’t enforce strict censorship or impose significant restrictions on internet access.

Fukushima Daiichi Reactor No. 2: Uranium Detected in Removed Fuel Debris

Uranium, a key component of nuclear fuel, has been detected in fuel debris removed for the first time from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Flu Infections Reach Alarm Levels in Tokyo for the First Time in Six Years

Influenza infections in Tokyo have reached alarm levels for the first time in six years. As the virus spreads, restaurants and hotels are struggling with a surge in last-minute cancellations during their peak earning season.

Dog Robot Unveiled to Inspect Factory Equipment

A small dog-shaped robot capable of inspecting factory equipment in place of skilled workers was unveiled to address severe labor shortages.

How Is Japan Influencing Global Entertainment in the Digital Age?

The Japanese entertainment sector has exerted a powerful influence on different aspects of global trends for the past few decades.

Will "American Diseases" Ravage the Globe?

"You have cancer and must undergo surgery immediately." Cassidy Allen will never forget the expression on her doctor’s face as he marked the distribution of tumors on her chest CT scan.

Tokyo Workshop Develops Three-Meter Exoskeleton Robot Inspired by Anime

Two men gracefully maneuver a towering robot much larger than their own bodies. This three-meter-tall exoskeleton robot, known as "Skeletonics," was developed by a small manufacturing workshop in Hachioji, Tokyo.