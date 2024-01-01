2025 Starry Sky Highlights: Meteor Shower and Mars Close Encounter

TOKYO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - 2025 marks the start of the 7th year of Reiwa, the 37th year of Heisei, and even the 100th year of Showa. The new year begins with two major celestial events in January—a striking meteor shower and Mars making a close approach to Earth, remaining visible throughout the night.

Astronomy commentator Kubota greeted readers by noting an intriguing coincidence: the 205th installment of his program coincides with the year 2025, a serendipitous match of numbers. Kubota also commented on the unusually cold weather since mid-December, noting that January’s stargazing events provide an exciting opportunity despite the winter chill.

The first notable event is the Quadrantid meteor shower, peaking in the early hours of January 4th. The name “Quadrantid” comes from an ancient instrument used for measuring the height of celestial objects, which divided a circle into four quadrants. Though the constellation Quadrans Muralis, from which the meteor shower gets its name, was officially removed from the list of recognized constellations in 1922, the meteor shower retains the historical name. It was formally recognized as the Quadrantid meteor shower by the International Astronomical Union in 2009.

This meteor shower is one of the three major annual showers, alongside the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December. The Quadrantids intersect Earth’s orbit at a steep angle of 71 degrees, resulting in a brief but intense display. This year, the peak of the shower will occur around midnight Japan time on January 4th, with ideal viewing conditions as there will be no moonlight interference.

According to Kubota’s simulation, the best time for observation begins around midnight, when the radiant point near the Big Dipper’s handle rises above the northeastern horizon. While initially low on the horizon, by 2 a.m., the radiant point will reach an altitude of 25 degrees, making the meteors more prominent. By 4 a.m., it will be more than 40 degrees above the horizon, offering an even better view.

Kubota noted that Quadrantid meteors travel at a relatively moderate speed of 41 kilometers per second, making them easier to spot with the naked eye. He advised stargazers to dress warmly, as observing during the early hours of January 4th can be extremely cold. Fortunately, with January 4th falling on a Saturday, many people may still be on New Year’s holidays, making it a perfect time to try their luck at spotting meteors.

The second highlight for January is Mars, which will be making a close approach to Earth, appearing bright in the night sky throughout the month. Around 7 p.m., stargazers can look up to see a bright, white Jupiter high overhead, while a distinctly orange Mars will be visible in the northeastern sky.

Kubota explained that Mars approaches Earth every two years and two months due to the differing orbital periods of the two planets. The closest approach this year will occur on January 12th, when Mars will be about 96 million kilometers away. Although this is not an exceptionally close approach compared to past events, Mars will still shine brightly at a magnitude of -1.4, comparable to the brightness of Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.

Kubota also provided a brief overview of Mars’ orbital characteristics, noting that its elliptical orbit causes significant variations in its distance from the Sun. The next notably close approach will occur in 2035, when Mars will be only 56 million kilometers away.

In previous close approaches, Mars has been a popular target for telescopic observation, offering views of its polar ice caps and distinct surface features. Kubota shared images he captured during the 2018 and 2020 close approaches, highlighting Mars’ unique orange hue and surface details.

He concluded by encouraging readers to take advantage of this month’s stargazing opportunities, noting that even for those unfamiliar with astronomy, the sight of Mars shining orange in the sky is sure to leave a lasting impression.

