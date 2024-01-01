News On Japan
Wild Boar Sightings Rise as Animals Wander into Urban Areas

FUKUOKA, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Reports of wild boars in urban areas are on the rise, creating concern among residents. In Fukuoka Prefecture, a wild boar was seen persistently following a white car waiting to turn at an intersection, refusing to leave its side.

Witnesses were alarmed by the sudden and unusual appearance of the animal. After the car turned, the boar briefly continued to follow before eventually running off. One resident, who lives nearby, expressed surprise, noting it was the first time they had ever encountered a wild boar in their neighborhood.

Similar incidents have been reported in other areas, including Okayama Prefecture, where a wild boar was caught on camera approaching the entrance of a residential building. A witness described hearing an unfamiliar crashing noise, which was later identified as caused by the animal. Security footage confirmed the boar’s presence, leaving those who witnessed it in shock.

Experts attribute the increase in urban sightings to changes in wild boar behavior and habitat expansion. According to Takeo Kuriyama, an associate professor specializing in wildlife, the habitat range of wild boars has doubled over the past 40 years. He explained that during winter, which marks their breeding season, male boars move across wide areas in search of mates. Kuriyama advises people to remain calm and quietly leave the area if they encounter a wild boar to avoid potential injury.

Source: ANN

