Ichikawa Danjuro Takes on Four Roles, Performs with Botan and Shinnosuke

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Ichikawa Danjuro, 47, stars in "Futatsu Gamana Tebon Sansho: Uraomote Chushingura," which opened at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater.

This production offers a fresh interpretation of the classic Chushingura tale, incorporating a modern perspective. Danjuro performs four different roles in quick succession, impressing the audience with a stunning mid-air acrobatic display.

His daughter Botan, 13, and son Shinnosuke, 11, also took the stage, captivating the audience with a beautifully synchronized dance performance.

Source: ANN