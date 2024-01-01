Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

TOKYO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.

Students fleeing from a classroom during the tense moment were captured in footage, showing the chaos that unfolded.

Yu Juhyun, a 22-year-old Korean national and second-year student at Hosei University, was arrested at the scene for allegedly striking a man in his twenties with what appeared to be a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on January 10th.

Footage recorded during the incident shows a person slamming an object onto the floor, with students retreating toward the back of the classroom to escape. Photos taken shortly after the incident depict people attempting to cover their heads with clothing while fleeing. Bloodstains were visible near the seat believed to be where one of the victims had been sitting.

The incident occurred on the lush Tama Campus in Machida City, Tokyo. Authorities received a report around 4:00 p.m. that day.

A school staff member recalled: “Someone is swinging a hammer around, and there are injured people.”

Emergency services, including ambulances and fire crews, rushed to the scene, creating a chaotic atmosphere on campus.

According to the police, about 100 students were present in the classroom when the incident took place during a lecture.

A student who was in the same classroom described Yu’s appearance:

“She was wearing all black, with white sneakers and glasses. She was fairly tall and slender. She remained silent and expressionless the entire time. From what I saw, she kept striking the victim’s head without saying anything, showing no expression throughout.”

Another student provided further details: “The hammer was about 10 to 15 centimeters long, I think. I didn’t get a good look, but it wasn’t very large. She swung it from behind and hit a female student. One of the victims had blood all over his hand, and another was clutching the back of his neck.”

The eight injured students, including five male and three female students, suffered head wounds, but their lives are not in danger.

During questioning, Yu reportedly admitted: “I was frustrated after being ignored by the group. I used a hammer I found at the school to hit them.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances and motives behind the incident.

Source: ANN