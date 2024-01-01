News On Japan
Society

Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

TOKYO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.

Students fleeing from a classroom during the tense moment were captured in footage, showing the chaos that unfolded.

Yu Juhyun, a 22-year-old Korean national and second-year student at Hosei University, was arrested at the scene for allegedly striking a man in his twenties with what appeared to be a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on January 10th.

Footage recorded during the incident shows a person slamming an object onto the floor, with students retreating toward the back of the classroom to escape. Photos taken shortly after the incident depict people attempting to cover their heads with clothing while fleeing. Bloodstains were visible near the seat believed to be where one of the victims had been sitting.

The incident occurred on the lush Tama Campus in Machida City, Tokyo. Authorities received a report around 4:00 p.m. that day.

A school staff member recalled: “Someone is swinging a hammer around, and there are injured people.”

Emergency services, including ambulances and fire crews, rushed to the scene, creating a chaotic atmosphere on campus.

According to the police, about 100 students were present in the classroom when the incident took place during a lecture.

A student who was in the same classroom described Yu’s appearance:

“She was wearing all black, with white sneakers and glasses. She was fairly tall and slender. She remained silent and expressionless the entire time. From what I saw, she kept striking the victim’s head without saying anything, showing no expression throughout.”

Another student provided further details: “The hammer was about 10 to 15 centimeters long, I think. I didn’t get a good look, but it wasn’t very large. She swung it from behind and hit a female student. One of the victims had blood all over his hand, and another was clutching the back of his neck.”

The eight injured students, including five male and three female students, suffered head wounds, but their lives are not in danger.

During questioning, Yu reportedly admitted: “I was frustrated after being ignored by the group. I used a hammer I found at the school to hit them.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances and motives behind the incident.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.

Preserving the Aftermath of the Tokyo Air Raids for Future Generations

This year marks 80 years since the end of the Pacific War. As the number of people who experienced the war dwindles, efforts have begun to preserve the remnants of the Tokyo air raids, which claimed the lives of 100,000 people.

Pegasus Appears on Ehime Mountain

A legendary creature has appeared atop a mountain in Ehime Prefecture. What is its true identity?

Kyoto City to Raise Accommodation Tax to Maximum 10,000 Yen

Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.

Toyama and Osaka Among 2025 Must-Visit Destinations

The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.

Kitakyushu Celebrates New Adults With Eye-Catching Outfits

A ceremony to celebrate new adults was held in Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu City, drawing many young people dressed in vibrant and flamboyant outfits.

Streetlight Falls, Severely Injures School Boy

A streetlight collapsed and struck an elementary school boy, leaving him with a serious injury.

Illegal Host-Club Connections Under Scrutiny

A leader of a massive scouting group has been arrested on suspicion of introducing women to illegal 'fuzoku' establishments. The group is believed to have earned around 7 billion yen through tactics described as akin to human trafficking.

Filipino 'Stateless Japanese' Face Aging Crisis 80 Years After War

This year marks 80 years since the end of World War II, yet some individuals in the Philippines, torn apart from their Japanese parents during the war, continue to live as "stateless" citizens. An investigation sheds light on the lives of these Japanese descendants.

Wild Boar Sightings Rise as Animals Wander into Urban Areas

Reports of wild boars in urban areas are on the rise, creating concern among residents. In Fukuoka Prefecture, a wild boar was seen persistently following a white car waiting to turn at an intersection, refusing to leave its side.

Man Arrested for Vandalizing Imperial Palace Restroom

A 46-year-old man arrested for vandalizing a restroom inside the Imperial Palace during the New Year's public greeting has been sent to prosecutors, with further investigations underway into graffiti found on a nearby manhole.

Baby Boomers Enter Elderly Ranks, Care Crisis Looms

In 2025, all members of the postwar baby boomer generation will reach the age of 75 or older, becoming what is categorized as late-stage elderly. The sudden surge in people requiring care has raised concerns over the so-called "2025 Problem," posing a serious challenge to caregiving services.