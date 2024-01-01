Japan Airlines to Launch 'Sharkskin' Aircraft

News On Japan
TOKYO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - Japan Airlines has unveiled an aircraft featuring a sharkskin-like coating. By reducing air resistance with this special surface texture, the airline expects to cut fuel consumption by approximately 119 tons per aircraft annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 381 tons.

This technology is being developed in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and other partners. Starting in mid-January, one aircraft equipped with the coating will begin operating on mid- and long-haul international routes to Europe. If the results prove effective, the company plans to expand its use to other aircraft. This marks the world's first launch of a sharkskin-coated aircraft on international routes.

Source: テレ東BIZ

