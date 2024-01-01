News On Japan
Interview with Oonosato: 'A New Era of Sumo'

TOKYO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - Taking advantage of his blessed physique and quick attack, Oonosato reached the rank of Ozeki in just nine tournaments from his debut, the fastest time since the Showa era, and in his speech at the Ozeki promotion ceremony he vowed to become "the one and only wrestler." He is aiming to reach the same top rank as his master, Oyakata Nishonoseki (former Yokozuna Kisenosato).

With 2025 coming up and expected to be a year of further growth, Oonosato spoke of his thoughts.

Source: Kyodo

Matsuyama Hideki clinches 11th career victory in PGA Tour opener

Japanese golfer Matsuyama Hideki clinched his 11th career PGA Tour victory at the season-opening event on Sunday in the US state of Hawaii. Matsuyama finished with a PGA Tour record total of 35-under par.

Fukuoka Daigaku Ohori Secures Winter Cup Title

In the boys’ final, Fukuoka Daigaku Ohori, last year’s runner-up, dominated the game with captain Yukawa Yuto and 2.06-meter-tall Watanabe Reon leading the scoring efforts.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, expecting their first child

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting their first child, the player announced Saturday. (CBS)

Analyzing NRL Player Pre-Game Routines: Rituals, Superstitions, and Other Such Aspects

The concentration and commitment are two of the most valued aspects of NRL players. However, there is more to them than meets the eye – their superstitions and pre-match rituals.

Guide Runner and Visually Impaired Athlete Aim for World Stage Together

Shinya Wada, a visually impaired world-class para-athlete in track and field, and his guide runner, Takumi Hasebe, strive for the pinnacle of global competition. Their partnership exemplifies trust and communication as essential elements in overcoming challenges.

Former Ozeki Konishiki Reveals Kidney Failure, Receives Transplant From Wife

Konishiki, a former sumo wrestler and current television personality, held a press conference at a hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on December 23rd, revealing that he had been suffering from kidney failure.

Beach Sprint Debuts in Japan: Sports Meet Environmental Awareness

The "Beach Sprint," a 50-meter race on sandy beaches featuring sprinters and lifeguards, made its debut in Japan at Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. Approximately 100 participants, including elementary and junior high school students, took part in the event.