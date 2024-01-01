Interview with Oonosato: 'A New Era of Sumo'

TOKYO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - Taking advantage of his blessed physique and quick attack, Oonosato reached the rank of Ozeki in just nine tournaments from his debut, the fastest time since the Showa era, and in his speech at the Ozeki promotion ceremony he vowed to become "the one and only wrestler." He is aiming to reach the same top rank as his master, Oyakata Nishonoseki (former Yokozuna Kisenosato).