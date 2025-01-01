Cherry Blossom Season Begins in Nagoya, Slightly Behind Schedule

NAGOYA, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - Cherry blossoms began blooming in Nagoya on March 26th, according to an announcement by the Nagoya District Meteorological Observatory, two days later than the average year but two days earlier than last year.

"We confirmed that more than five flowers were in bloom today, so we have officially observed the flowering of the standard Somei Yoshino tree at our observatory," said Kawaguchi Takahiro from the Nagoya District Meteorological Observatory.

Around 10:30 a.m. on March 26th, staff at the observatory in Chikusa Ward confirmed that the Somei Yoshino tree on the premises had five to six blossoms—meeting the official criteria for declaring the start of the cherry blossom season.

This marks the second consecutive year that Nagoya's cherry blossoms have bloomed later than the historical average.

The observatory forecasts that the blossoms will reach full bloom in about a week to 10 days.

Elsewhere in the Tokai region, Gifu reported the start of cherry blossom season on March 25th.

Source: Nagoya TV News