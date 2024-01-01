Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

TOKYO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

The event took place at the Broadway Music Theater, where Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters performed songs and dances to honor the occasion. The characters stepped off the stage to engage with attendees, many of whom were dressed in traditional kimono or formal suits. Smiles and high-fives were exchanged as participants celebrated this significant milestone in style.

Source: Kyodo