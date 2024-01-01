News On Japan
Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

TOKYO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

The event took place at the Broadway Music Theater, where Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters performed songs and dances to honor the occasion. The characters stepped off the stage to engage with attendees, many of whom were dressed in traditional kimono or formal suits. Smiles and high-fives were exchanged as participants celebrated this significant milestone in style.

Source: Kyodo

MORE Society NEWS

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.

Kitakyushu Celebrates New Adults With Eye-Catching Outfits

A ceremony to celebrate new adults was held in Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu City, drawing many young people dressed in vibrant and flamboyant outfits.

Two Women Struck and Killed by Train at Narrow Railroad Crossing in Kobe

Two women were fatally struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Tarumi Ward, Kobe City, on January 9th, with investigators believing that the women may have accidentally waited for the traffic signal inside the lowered crossing gate.

Streetlight Falls, Severely Injures School Boy

A streetlight collapsed and struck an elementary school boy, leaving him with a serious injury.

Illegal Host-Club Connections Under Scrutiny

A leader of a massive scouting group has been arrested on suspicion of introducing women to illegal 'fuzoku' establishments. The group is believed to have earned around 7 billion yen through tactics described as akin to human trafficking.

Filipino 'Stateless Japanese' Face Aging Crisis 80 Years After War

This year marks 80 years since the end of World War II, yet some individuals in the Philippines, torn apart from their Japanese parents during the war, continue to live as "stateless" citizens. An investigation sheds light on the lives of these Japanese descendants.

Wild Boar Sightings Rise as Animals Wander into Urban Areas

Reports of wild boars in urban areas are on the rise, creating concern among residents. In Fukuoka Prefecture, a wild boar was seen persistently following a white car waiting to turn at an intersection, refusing to leave its side.

Man Arrested for Vandalizing Imperial Palace Restroom

A 46-year-old man arrested for vandalizing a restroom inside the Imperial Palace during the New Year's public greeting has been sent to prosecutors, with further investigations underway into graffiti found on a nearby manhole.