Empress Emerita Publishes 466 Unreleased Poems

TOKYO, Jan 15 (News On Japan) - A poetry collection featuring 466 previously unpublished poems by Empress Emerita Michiko will be published on January 15.

Titled "Yufusuge," the collection includes poems composed by the Empress Emerita during the Showa and Heisei eras. The publication came to fruition after Nagata Kazuhiro, a literary advisor to the Imperial Family, strongly recommended making the works widely known. His efforts, in coordination with the Imperial Household Agency, led to the release of the collection.

Last year, Empress Emerita Michiko fractured her right femur and underwent rehabilitation. According to close aides, she attended the New Year's event on January 1st without using a cane at all when greeting attendees.

She also attended the New Year’s public greeting on January 2nd alongside Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

The Imperial couple reportedly maintains a daily routine of walking within the grounds of the Sentō Imperial Residence, including stairs in the morning, and strolling around the Akasaka Imperial Grounds in the afternoon.

Close aides have stated that going forward, "Rather than post-surgery rehabilitation, the walking practice is intended to prevent falls, given their advanced age."

Source: ANN

