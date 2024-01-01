News On Japan
Midwinter Plunge: Cold Water Swimming Event Held in Chiba

CHIBA, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - At Hojo Beach in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, the annual cold-water swimming tournament took place, drawing enthusiastic participants.

As the starting signal was given, participants shouted in unison and plunged into the frigid winter sea.

Marking its 78th year, the "Tateyama Bay Cold Water Swimming Tournament" saw 162 participants, including local high school students and members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

This traditional event began in the Taisho era as winter training for a middle school swimming club and has since evolved into a New Year’s tradition organized by Tateyama City.

Participant: "Adrenaline just kicked in, and I feel like I accomplished something."

Participant: "(Q: How was it?) It was my first time. It felt great! Today was so warm. It was fantastic!"

At 11 a.m., shortly before the event began on January 18th, the air temperature was 12.6°C, and the water temperature was 14°C.

Participants who braved the midwinter sea huddled together in circles to build morale, moving their bodies and shouting to withstand the cold for about five minutes.

Source: ANN

