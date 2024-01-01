News On Japan
Emperor Congratulates Trump Ahead of Inauguration Ceremony

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito has sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration ceremony.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor sent the message on January 20th, local time, addressed to Trump as he prepared for the inauguration, which will take place early tomorrow Japan time.

In May 2019, shortly after his enthronement, the Emperor welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania as the first state guests of his reign. During their visit, the Emperor hosted a banquet at the Imperial Palace, strengthening ties between the two nations.

Before departing Japan, Trump remarked, "Their Majesties are not only outstanding leaders but also an exceptional couple."

Source: FNN

