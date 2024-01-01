Yokohama’s Connection to the Tale of Urashima Taro

YOKOHAMA, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - The legend of Urashima Taro is said to exist in various parts of Japan, and traces of it have been discovered in Yokohama.

This story is widely known across Japan, but why does Yokohama have remnants of this ancient folklore? Investigating this question brings us to Kanagawa Ward in Yokohama.

Walking through the area, the presence of the legend becomes evident. For example, there’s a district named Urashima Town, and a park named Urashima Park. Furthermore, the area’s address includes "Kamesumi Town," suggesting a deeper connection.

The widely recognized story of Urashima Taro tells of a fisherman who saves a turtle and is taken to the undersea palace of Ryugujo. However, the Yokohama version offers a surprising twist. According to Yokohama City’s History Museum, Urashima Taro originated from the Miura Peninsula. In this version, Taro catches a turtle while fishing, which transforms into a princess who invites him to Ryugujo.

This regional variation includes another notable difference: instead of simply receiving a tamatebako (treasure box), Taro is gifted both a tamatebako and a statue of the Buddhist deity Kannon. Traces of this story are preserved at Keiunji Temple in Yokohama. At the temple, visitors can view the Kannon statue, which is said to have been brought back by Taro himself. Remarkably, the statue depicts Kannon standing atop a turtle.

Local fishermen’s accounts add another layer to the tale. They claim to have seen Urashima Taro and the princess riding a turtle, glowing in a radiant light. Taro is said to have been granted eternal life by Kannon, dedicating his time to helping others fulfill their wishes.

Interestingly, the legend also explains how Taro ended up in Yokohama. After returning from Ryugujo, he mourned the loss of his parents and was guided by Kannon’s dream to bring the statue back to his family’s ancestral land. This journey led him to Yokohama, where he established a small shrine to honor Kannon and the tamatebako before disappearing.

The traces of this legend are further evident at Renpouji Temple, which houses Taro’s presumed grave. Historical records from the Edo period depict these relics, which were relocated to the temple after a fire.

Additionally, the local community celebrates this legend through an annual festival in August. A grand float depicting Urashima Taro riding a turtle is paraded through the streets, embodying the town’s enduring connection to the story.

The Keiunji Temple, where the Kannon statue resides, welcomes visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Renpouji Temple, home to Taro’s grave, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These sites offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage surrounding Yokohama’s unique version of the Urashima Taro legend.

Source: ANN