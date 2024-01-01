News On Japan
Kyoto University Discovers Chimps' Social Urination Phenomenon

KYOTO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Kyoto University has made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying the occurrence of the so-called "urination mimicry" phenomenon in chimpanzees for the first time globally.

One chimpanzee begins urinating, followed shortly by another nearby individual mimicking the act.

A study involving 20 chimpanzees revealed that individuals near a urinating chimpanzee are more likely to urinate shortly afterward.

Professor Shinya Yamamoto from Kyoto University's Institute for the Future of Human Society commented:

"Urination is observed in various animals, enabling comparative studies. This finding offers an intriguing perspective on the evolution of sociality in animals and humans."

Source: TBS

