Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

TOKYO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

According to authorities, the incident occurred near the bus rotary outside JR Nagano Station. Two men and one woman were assaulted with a knife.

Fire department officials reported that the man in his 40s was in cardiopulmonary arrest. The other two victims were taken to the hospital, with one man reportedly sustaining serious injuries.

The police believe the suspect, described as a slim man between 165 and 175 centimeters tall, fled the scene armed with a knife. Investigators are considering the possibility of a random attack and are continuing their search for the suspect.

Source: TBS