News On Japan
Society

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

TOKYO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

According to authorities, the incident occurred near the bus rotary outside JR Nagano Station. Two men and one woman were assaulted with a knife.

Fire department officials reported that the man in his 40s was in cardiopulmonary arrest. The other two victims were taken to the hospital, with one man reportedly sustaining serious injuries.

The police believe the suspect, described as a slim man between 165 and 175 centimeters tall, fled the scene armed with a knife. Investigators are considering the possibility of a random attack and are continuing their search for the suspect.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

Fuji TV Faces Backlash as Allegations Surface Online

YouTuber Aoki Kanon, a former announcer, has revealed allegations of harassment by a senior official at Fuji TV. A post she shared on the social media platform X just a week ago drew widespread attention, which led her to release a detailed video on YouTube. The video garnered over 5 million views in just two days, sparking public outrage.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs, Focuses Layoffs on Production Sites

Nissan Motor is implementing a workforce reduction plan involving 9,000 employees, with over 70% of the cuts concentrated in production sites, according to a JNN investigation.

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Launched From Kennedy Space Center

A rocket carrying the lunar lander developed by Japanese space venture ispace was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Testing the Spirit in Freezing Waterfalls

Every year, even in the depths of winter, people take on the challenge of waterfall meditation. The reasons vary: to clear their minds, strengthen their spirits, ward off misfortune, or affirm resolutions for a fresh start.

Osaka court awards family full lost wages of girl with disability killed in 2018

A Japanese high court has ruled that the calculation of earnings a girl with a hearing impairment who died in an accident would have made must be 100 percent based on the average income in Japan. (NHK)

Co-pilot Vomits on Plane Just Before Departure

A Japan Airlines (JAL) international flight faced a major delay after one of its pilots was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the allowable limits the night before departure. Investigations by FNN have revealed conflicting accounts between JAL and the pilot involved regarding the decision to proceed with the flight.

Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.

Two Women Struck and Killed by Train at Narrow Railroad Crossing in Kobe

Two women were fatally struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Tarumi Ward, Kobe City, on January 9th, with investigators believing that the women may have accidentally waited for the traffic signal inside the lowered crossing gate.

Illegal Host-Club Connections Under Scrutiny

A leader of a massive scouting group has been arrested on suspicion of introducing women to illegal 'fuzoku' establishments. The group is believed to have earned around 7 billion yen through tactics described as akin to human trafficking.

Man Arrested for Vandalizing Imperial Palace Restroom

A 46-year-old man arrested for vandalizing a restroom inside the Imperial Palace during the New Year's public greeting has been sent to prosecutors, with further investigations underway into graffiti found on a nearby manhole.