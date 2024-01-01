Testing the Spirit in Freezing Waterfalls

Nagano, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Every year, even in the depths of winter, people take on the challenge of waterfall meditation. The reasons vary: to clear their minds, strengthen their spirits, ward off misfortune, or affirm resolutions for a fresh start.

Why do people brave icy waterfalls in the harshest season? For one man, it was about paying off past debts—financial and emotional. “At one point, I had over 400 million yen in debt, lost my family, and lived without a home for months. This practice helps me remember the kindness of those who supported me and to stay strong for them.”

For others, it’s about self-discipline. A young woman, often dismissed as part of the “careless youth,” decided to take control of her image. “They call us lazy, but I’m serious. I’ll prove it.”

In Nagano’s mountains lies a temple offering year-round waterfall meditation. Here, locals and visitors alike come to confront the cold and themselves. The journey begins with a lecture from the head priest, emphasizing the unity of body, mind, and heart. Meditation and chanting prepare participants for the ultimate trial: standing beneath the roaring, freezing cascade.

For some, it’s a step toward recovery. A young woman, recently divorced and raising two children, said, “I cried every day for six months, but realized tears alone wouldn’t solve anything. I’m building a future for myself and my kids. This ritual marks a new chapter.”

A man pursuing his dream of opening a Mexican food truck also sought strength in the waterfall. “My grandmother built a successful restaurant from nothing. Now, I want to preserve her flavors and share them with others.”

Others came to find resolve for upcoming milestones. Two nursing students, preparing for a crucial national exam, stood together under the falls, hoping for success. “We want to become nurses who can truly understand patients' unspoken needs,” they shared.

For some, the experience was deeply personal. One man sought closure after losing a friend to suicide. “I couldn’t recognize his pain, and I regret that. I didn’t want to carry that feeling into the new year. This was my way of honoring him.”

A young man working in a demanding construction firm faced the waterfall to prove himself. Encouraged by his mentor, he shared, “I’ve been called reckless before, but I’m learning to lead with respect and responsibility. This ritual is a step toward earning that trust.”

Each participant, standing under the icy torrent, found their own reasons to persevere. Through pain and discomfort, they discovered a renewed sense of purpose, hoping for a brighter year ahead.

