News On Japan
Society

Testing the Spirit in Freezing Waterfalls

Nagano, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Every year, even in the depths of winter, people take on the challenge of waterfall meditation. The reasons vary: to clear their minds, strengthen their spirits, ward off misfortune, or affirm resolutions for a fresh start.

Why do people brave icy waterfalls in the harshest season? For one man, it was about paying off past debts—financial and emotional. “At one point, I had over 400 million yen in debt, lost my family, and lived without a home for months. This practice helps me remember the kindness of those who supported me and to stay strong for them.”

For others, it’s about self-discipline. A young woman, often dismissed as part of the “careless youth,” decided to take control of her image. “They call us lazy, but I’m serious. I’ll prove it.”

In Nagano’s mountains lies a temple offering year-round waterfall meditation. Here, locals and visitors alike come to confront the cold and themselves. The journey begins with a lecture from the head priest, emphasizing the unity of body, mind, and heart. Meditation and chanting prepare participants for the ultimate trial: standing beneath the roaring, freezing cascade.

For some, it’s a step toward recovery. A young woman, recently divorced and raising two children, said, “I cried every day for six months, but realized tears alone wouldn’t solve anything. I’m building a future for myself and my kids. This ritual marks a new chapter.”

A man pursuing his dream of opening a Mexican food truck also sought strength in the waterfall. “My grandmother built a successful restaurant from nothing. Now, I want to preserve her flavors and share them with others.”

Others came to find resolve for upcoming milestones. Two nursing students, preparing for a crucial national exam, stood together under the falls, hoping for success. “We want to become nurses who can truly understand patients' unspoken needs,” they shared.

For some, the experience was deeply personal. One man sought closure after losing a friend to suicide. “I couldn’t recognize his pain, and I regret that. I didn’t want to carry that feeling into the new year. This was my way of honoring him.”

A young man working in a demanding construction firm faced the waterfall to prove himself. Encouraged by his mentor, he shared, “I’ve been called reckless before, but I’m learning to lead with respect and responsibility. This ritual is a step toward earning that trust.”

Each participant, standing under the icy torrent, found their own reasons to persevere. Through pain and discomfort, they discovered a renewed sense of purpose, hoping for a brighter year ahead.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

Fuji TV Faces Backlash as Allegations Surface Online

YouTuber Aoki Kanon, a former announcer, has revealed allegations of harassment by a senior official at Fuji TV. A post she shared on the social media platform X just a week ago drew widespread attention, which led her to release a detailed video on YouTube. The video garnered over 5 million views in just two days, sparking public outrage.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs, Focuses Layoffs on Production Sites

Nissan Motor is implementing a workforce reduction plan involving 9,000 employees, with over 70% of the cuts concentrated in production sites, according to a JNN investigation.

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Launched From Kennedy Space Center

A rocket carrying the lunar lander developed by Japanese space venture ispace was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Testing the Spirit in Freezing Waterfalls

Every year, even in the depths of winter, people take on the challenge of waterfall meditation. The reasons vary: to clear their minds, strengthen their spirits, ward off misfortune, or affirm resolutions for a fresh start.

Osaka court awards family full lost wages of girl with disability killed in 2018

A Japanese high court has ruled that the calculation of earnings a girl with a hearing impairment who died in an accident would have made must be 100 percent based on the average income in Japan. (NHK)

Co-pilot Vomits on Plane Just Before Departure

A Japan Airlines (JAL) international flight faced a major delay after one of its pilots was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the allowable limits the night before departure. Investigations by FNN have revealed conflicting accounts between JAL and the pilot involved regarding the decision to proceed with the flight.

Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.

Two Women Struck and Killed by Train at Narrow Railroad Crossing in Kobe

Two women were fatally struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Tarumi Ward, Kobe City, on January 9th, with investigators believing that the women may have accidentally waited for the traffic signal inside the lowered crossing gate.

Illegal Host-Club Connections Under Scrutiny

A leader of a massive scouting group has been arrested on suspicion of introducing women to illegal 'fuzoku' establishments. The group is believed to have earned around 7 billion yen through tactics described as akin to human trafficking.

Man Arrested for Vandalizing Imperial Palace Restroom

A 46-year-old man arrested for vandalizing a restroom inside the Imperial Palace during the New Year's public greeting has been sent to prosecutors, with further investigations underway into graffiti found on a nearby manhole.