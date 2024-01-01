Nara Mulls Changing Venue for K-Pop Live to Cut Expenses

NARA, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Nara Prefecture is considering changing the venue for a free K-pop live concert initially planned to take place at Nara Park.

The concert is being organized to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the friendship agreement between Nara Prefecture and South Korea’s Chungcheongnam-do Province. The event was scheduled to be held at Nara Park, with a total project cost of 2.7 billion yen.

In December of last year, a supplementary budget proposal that included approximately 2.5 billion yen for stage setup and related expenses was approved. However, some prefectural assembly members have called for cost reductions.

On January 22nd, Governor Makoto Yamashita revealed that the prefecture is considering shifting the venue from Nara Park to an existing facility such as a hall in order to reduce costs.

Makoto Yamashita, Governor of Nara Prefecture:

"Chungcheongnam-do has requested a venue capable of hosting around 10,000 people to accommodate well-known K-pop artists. We are also discussing ways to hold the event on a smaller scale."

The prefecture plans to continue discussions with South Korean counterparts moving forward.

Source: YOMIURI