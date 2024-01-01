Gang Leader Arrested Over Road Barricade and Extortion Scheme

NAGASAKI, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - A senior yakuza member and three others were arrested by Osaka Prefectural Police on suspicion of extorting road-use fees from residents of a subdivision in Nagasaki Prefecture.

The suspects, including a 55-year-old yakuza leader, were apprehended for violating Japan's Organized Crime Punishment Act.

In 2019, the leader and his accomplices allegedly placed barricades marked "No Entry" on a private road in a residential area of Aoyama-cho, Nagasaki City. The road had been a vital part of local residents' lives for nearly 50 years. Investigators believe the suspects purchased the road with the intent to intimidate residents and extort fees.

According to police, the group distributed written notices to residents, demanding a monthly toll of 10,000 yen per household for road use.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the charges.

Source: KTV NEWS