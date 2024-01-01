Japanese Anime Booms in China

BEIJING, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Japanese anime has been gaining immense popularity in China over the past few years, creating what has now become a significant social phenomenon.

Terms like "Guzi economy," referring to merchandise culture, have emerged, and buildings nicknamed "Shanghai's Akihabara" have appeared, showcasing rows of Japanese character-themed stores. This article dives into the stories of Chinese fans whose lives have been transformed by anime and explores the booming anime culture that fascinates people of all ages.

In Shanghai, a six-story building packed with anime and manga merchandise has become a magnet for fans. Visitors flock to this bustling commercial center, which opened recently and is located along a busy thoroughfare. Inside, stores display a wide range of Japanese characters popular in Japan, and quotes from anime and manga, translated into Chinese, adorn the walls. The building, overflowing with anime-themed goods, has been dubbed "Shanghai’s Akihabara."

One such fan is Ms. Tian, a 31-year-old woman who fell in love with anime during her early teens. "When I first saw Japanese anime on TV, I felt it was entirely different from Chinese animation. It was so fascinating that it inspired me to study Japanese," she said. Tian, who speaks fluent Japanese without having studied abroad, credits anime for shaping her life. She once worked as a store manager in the merchandise industry and now works in licensing for anime goods, a field she considers deeply rewarding. "Without anime, I can't imagine what my life would have been like. It truly changed everything for me," she said.

The growing demand for anime goods has spurred a boom in what is referred to as the "Guzi economy." According to a market research firm, China's merchandise market for anime-related goods has doubled in the past five years, reaching an estimated 2.5 trillion yen. The fan base for anime and manga in China is estimated to exceed 500 million people.

This boom has also led to a revival of commercial facilities. The six-story building in Shanghai was once struggling to attract visitors, but after introducing anime-themed shops, it saw a remarkable turnaround. Other traditional department stores in Shanghai are also experiencing a renaissance thanks to the rising appeal of anime merchandise.

Japan's pop culture, including anime, is proving to be a powerful force internationally, with the potential to become a significant driver of overseas business. As the anime boom continues to grow, it demonstrates the vast influence of Japan’s creative content industry on global markets.

Source: ABCTVnews