Abandoned Kabukicho Hotel Overflows With Trash

TOKYO, Jan 24 (News On Japan) - An abandoned hotel in Tokyo's Kabukicho district has become a source of public concern due to the large amounts of trash accumulating in front of the building.

The hotel, which has been closed and left in disrepair, has turned into a temporary shelter for a 69-year-old man originally from Hokkaido. The man, who claims to have permission to live there, has been staying at the hotel's entrance for several months. He insists he does not enter the main building, maintaining that his presence does not constitute illegal occupation.

The trash in front of the hotel includes various household items, such as bicycles and aquariums, creating a scene that has frustrated both residents and local authorities. Shinjuku Ward has led multiple cleanup efforts at the site, spending nearly 1 million yen to date. However, the trash reappears quickly, turning the situation into a cycle that authorities are struggling to break. Notices have been sent to the property’s management, but the ward has yet to receive any response from the owners.

The man living at the site has been in Kabukicho for over a decade and supplements his income by selling aluminum cans, earning about 120,000 yen monthly in addition to receiving welfare payments of over 100,000 yen. He explained that Kabukicho’s environment makes it convenient for him to collect and sell cans. Additionally, he openly admitted to using his extra income for pachinko, his favorite pastime, while stating that he avoids using welfare money for gambling.

The man also spends on cigarettes, smoking over a pack a day, and takes care of pet goldfish, which he calls his "comfort" and spends up to 1,500 yen per fish. Despite his precarious living situation, he appears content and has no plans to leave the premises.

Local residents, however, are growing increasingly irritated with the situation. Some described the area as “filthy” and expressed their desire for it to be cleaned up. The sheer volume of trash, combined with the inability to resolve the issue permanently, has made the situation a pressing concern for the neighborhood.

Shinjuku Ward's Traffic and Transport Department, headed by Takeshi Kotani, noted the significant cleanup costs and expressed frustration over the lack of response from the hotel’s management. As the trash continues to pile up and tensions rise among local residents, it remains uncertain whether this issue will be resolved anytime soon. Public attention is now focused on how authorities will handle this ongoing problem.

Source: FNN

