Man Admits to Dismembering Partner's Body With Farm Tools

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police are investigating a shocking case involving the disposal of a woman’s remains on the shores of Izu Oshima. The arrested suspect, 45-year-old Sōtatsu Yanase, who operates a tatami shop, has admitted to dismembering the body of his partner, Shizuka Takase, 37, using farm tools before disposing of her bones on the beach.
Further inquiries revealed that Takase visited Yanase’s home shortly before her disappearance. Yanase reportedly told investigators that she had "committed suicide at his residence." However, Takase had been planning a trip to Okinawa with friends before her disappearance, leading police to suspect Yanase's deeper involvement in her death.
Source: FNN