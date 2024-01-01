'Great Cold Endurance Competition' Held at Mount Tsurumi

OITA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - The annual 'Midwinter Endurance Tournament' was held at Tsurumi Mountain, standing 1,300 meters above sea level in Beppu City, Oita Prefecture.
This year, 46 challengers aged 11 to 71 gathered from across the country to participate in the event. Amid temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius, participants competed in events such as a shaved ice speed-eating contest served in ice bowls and a competition to cling to icicles, showcasing their resilience against the bitter cold, as the crowd cheered their bravery.
Source: TBS