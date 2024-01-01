News On Japan
Entertainment

Niece of Sayuri Ishikawa Wins Miss Japan 2025 Grand Prix

TOKYO, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - The 57th Miss Japan Contest was held on January 27th at the Keio Plaza Hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Twelve finalists participated, showcasing performances in traditional kimonos and dresses. Marinna Ishikawa, a 19-year-old freshman at Ferris University and the niece of singer Sayuri Ishikawa, won the Grand Prix.

Ishikawa also received the Miss Kimono award, achieving a double win. Speaking about her aspirations, she expressed, "As a representative of the youth who carry the future, I want to dedicate myself to various activities."

Other award winners included Miyu Kosaka, a 21-year-old junior at Waseda University, named Miss Japan "Angel of Water." Kokoro Sazuka, a 19-year-old freshman at the International Christian University, was awarded Miss Japan Green Ambassador. Sayano Takahashi, a 21-year-old junior at Chuo University, received the Miss Japan "Ocean Day" title. Tomoko Nagao, a 20-year-old sophomore at Tokai University, was selected as Runner-Up.

Source: maidigtv

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

Man Arrested in Nagano Triple Stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of three individuals in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano City, where one person was killed and two others sustained injuries of varying severity.

How Should Japan Navigate the Second Trump Administration?

Japan is facing critical questions about how to navigate its relationship with the United States following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president.

BOJ Raises Policy Rate to 0.5%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to raise its policy interest rate from an annualized 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. This marks the first rate hike in six months and appears aimed at correcting the historically weak yen.

Severe Rice Shortage Looms in Japan

Japan is facing an unprecedented rice shortage, with recent data highlighting alarming supply-demand imbalances in the domestic market. The Agricultural Newspaper reported on January 10 that the DI (Demand-Supply Index), a measure of rice market balance, reached a record high of 80. This figure indicates a critical shortfall in rice availability, surpassing even last year's levels when supermarket shelves were emptied.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Niece of Sayuri Ishikawa Wins Miss Japan 2025 Grand Prix

The 57th Miss Japan Contest was held on January 27th at the Keio Plaza Hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Twelve finalists participated, showcasing performances in traditional kimonos and dresses. Marinna Ishikawa, a 19-year-old freshman at Ferris University and the niece of singer Sayuri Ishikawa, won the Grand Prix.

Team Friendship? Matsuko Deluxe and Yuki Chiba's Unusual First Encounter

'Overwhelmed!' Rapper Yuki Chiba, who is often mentioned as the person people most want to meet, had his first encounter with Matsuko Deluxe.

The Young Flowers of Kabuki! (2025)

Let's have a look at the young actor performing in Asakusa this January! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Trailer: The Boy and the Dog

The film The Boy and the Dog, featuring the theme song 'Amber' by SEKAI NO OWARI, is set to hit theaters on March 20th. Adapted from a bestselling novel, the movie follows the journey of a dog who travels 3,000 kilometers over five years from Tohoku to Kyushu to reunite with its beloved owner.

Media Scandal Deepens as Fuji TV Faces New Allegations

The resignation of popular television personality Masahiro Nakai has sent shockwaves through the Japanese entertainment industry. Announced through his agency’s website, Nakai apologized, stating, “I’m truly sorry for this sudden farewell.” His decision to retire has sparked debates over whether this marks the conclusion of ongoing controversies surrounding him and the television networks involved.

WITCH WATCH | Official Trailer

Morihito Otogi leads a peaceful, ordinary life—until his childhood friend Nico Wakatsuki, a witch-in-training, moves in with him and chooses him as her familiar! (Netflix Anime)

Japanese Anime Booms in China

Japanese anime has been gaining immense popularity in China over the past few years, creating what has now become a significant social phenomenon.

Nara Mulls Changing Venue for K-Pop Live to Cut Expenses

Nara Prefecture is considering changing the venue for a free K-pop live concert initially planned to take place at Nara Park.