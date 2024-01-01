Niece of Sayuri Ishikawa Wins Miss Japan 2025 Grand Prix

TOKYO, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - The 57th Miss Japan Contest was held on January 27th at the Keio Plaza Hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Twelve finalists participated, showcasing performances in traditional kimonos and dresses. Marinna Ishikawa, a 19-year-old freshman at Ferris University and the niece of singer Sayuri Ishikawa, won the Grand Prix.

Ishikawa also received the Miss Kimono award, achieving a double win. Speaking about her aspirations, she expressed, "As a representative of the youth who carry the future, I want to dedicate myself to various activities."

Other award winners included Miyu Kosaka, a 21-year-old junior at Waseda University, named Miss Japan "Angel of Water." Kokoro Sazuka, a 19-year-old freshman at the International Christian University, was awarded Miss Japan Green Ambassador. Sayano Takahashi, a 21-year-old junior at Chuo University, received the Miss Japan "Ocean Day" title. Tomoko Nagao, a 20-year-old sophomore at Tokai University, was selected as Runner-Up.

