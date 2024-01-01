Revealed: The Reason a Doctor Halted COVID-19 Vaccinations

TOKYO, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - Kunihiko Oishi, anchor for the program "Chanto!", discusses the topic of COVID-19 vaccines. Since October 2024, Japan has introduced routine vaccinations for COVID-19 to prevent severe cases. However, some healthcare professionals have chosen to stop administering the vaccines. One such doctor shared their reasons.

The routine COVID-19 vaccination program, initiated in October 2024, primarily targets the elderly. While initial vaccination rates exceeded 90% for the first two doses in 2021, the eighth round of vaccinations had a participation rate of only 2% as of late October. By the end of December, Nagoya City’s preliminary data showed the rate had risen slightly to 10%, reflecting a significant decline in interest compared to previous rounds.

Nagoya City's data reveals that COVID-19 vaccine uptake stands at 10%, with each medical institution reporting an average of 6.27 COVID-19 patients as of January 22. In contrast, influenza vaccines boast a 45% uptake rate, yet influenza patient numbers are significantly higher, with 16.13 cases per medical institution on the same date. Despite lower vaccination rates, COVID-19 appears to have fewer patients compared to influenza during this period.

At Tsuba Clinic in Takahama City, Aichi Prefecture, the administration of COVID-19 vaccines has ceased. The clinic's physician, who initially encouraged vaccination for patients, cited two main reasons for this decision. The first was adverse reactions observed in elderly patients. Following the third dose, the doctor noticed a surge in health issues among residents of a senior care facility, raising concerns about potential vaccine-related side effects. The second was doubts about vaccine effectiveness. Despite receiving three doses, some patients still contracted COVID-19, leading the doctor to question the vaccine’s efficacy. The physician, now actively opposed to the vaccines, organizes regular educational sessions on vaccine side effects for the local community. Patients at the clinic express strong trust in the doctor, stating that they feel reassured by the clinic's stance.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had previously published data on new COVID-19 cases based on vaccination history. A report from August 2022 showed that individuals vaccinated twice were the largest group among new cases across several age categories. However, data releases were discontinued after this report. Experts and citizens alike are urging the government to provide transparent data on both the benefits and risks of vaccinations.

Source: CBCニュース【CBCテレビ公式】