News On Japan
Society

Death Sentence Finalized for Kyoto Animation Arsonist Who Killed 36

KYOTO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - Shinji Aoba, the defendant sentenced to death in the first trial for the Kyoto Animation arson-murder case that claimed 36 lives, has withdrawn his appeal, finalizing the death sentence.

Aoba, 46, was convicted of setting fire to Kyoto Animation's Studio 1 in 2019, killing 36 people and facing charges related to the incident.

In the first trial, the main issue was whether Aoba could be held criminally responsible. The Kyoto District Court ruled in January last year that he bore full criminal responsibility and handed down the death penalty, as sought by prosecutors.

Although Aoba's defense team initially appealed the ruling, the Osaka High Court confirmed that Aoba himself withdrew the appeal on the 27th of this month.

As the prosecution did not file an appeal, the death sentence from the first trial has now been finalized.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Truck Falls Into 10-Meter Sinkhole in Saitama, Rescue Efforts Continue Overnight

A truck plunged into a sinkhole after a road collapse in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture, leaving the male driver trapped at a depth of approximately 10 meters. Rescue operations continued through the night, despite challenges such as broken wires.

Death Sentence Finalized for Kyoto Animation Arsonist Who Killed 36

Shinji Aoba, the defendant sentenced to death in the first trial for the Kyoto Animation arson-murder case that claimed 36 lives, has withdrawn his appeal, finalizing the death sentence.

Japanese Clinics Gaining Popularity Among Travelers

From sudden severe pain during a gourmet-filled trip to chronic illness attacks that medication cannot treat, what kinds of symptoms bring foreign tourists to clinics?

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

Man Arrested in Nagano Triple Stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of three individuals in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano City, where one person was killed and two others sustained injuries of varying severity.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces Set for UNESCO Nomination as Cultural Heritage

The Japanese government is set to nominate the "Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces" in Nara Prefecture for UNESCO World Heritage status, aiming for registration next summer.

'Great Cold Endurance Competition' Held at Mount Tsurumi

The annual 'Midwinter Endurance Tournament' was held at Tsurumi Mountain, standing 1,300 meters above sea level in Beppu City, Oita Prefecture.

Man Confesses: Gifu Stabbing Was Self-Harm, Not a Crime

Gifu Police have announced that what was initially reported as a stabbing incident in Gifu City was, in fact, an act of self-harm by the victim.

Man Admits to Dismembering Partner's Body With Farm Tools

Tokyo police are investigating a shocking case involving the disposal of a woman’s remains on the shores of Izu Oshima. The arrested suspect, 45-year-old Sōtatsu Yanase, who operates a tatami shop, has admitted to dismembering the body of his partner, Shizuka Takase, 37, using farm tools before disposing of her bones on the beach.

EXCLUSIVE! Inside a Female PRISON! Life inside Japanese prison

We got Exclusive access inside a Japanese female prison to show you first hand how life is like for these inmates and what they are doing on the inside to rehabilitate themselves for when they leave. (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Man charged with killing Japanese boy in China sentenced to death

A Chinese court has handed down a death sentence for a man charged with the killing of a Japanese boy in southern China in September of last year. (NHK)

Abandoned Kabukicho Hotel Overflows With Trash

An abandoned hotel in Tokyo's Kabukicho district has become a source of public concern due to the large amounts of trash accumulating in front of the building.

Gang Leader Arrested Over Road Barricade and Extortion Scheme

A senior yakuza member and three others were arrested by Osaka Prefectural Police on suspicion of extorting road-use fees from residents of a subdivision in Nagasaki Prefecture.