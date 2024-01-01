Death Sentence Finalized for Kyoto Animation Arsonist Who Killed 36

KYOTO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - Shinji Aoba, the defendant sentenced to death in the first trial for the Kyoto Animation arson-murder case that claimed 36 lives, has withdrawn his appeal, finalizing the death sentence.

Aoba, 46, was convicted of setting fire to Kyoto Animation's Studio 1 in 2019, killing 36 people and facing charges related to the incident.

In the first trial, the main issue was whether Aoba could be held criminally responsible. The Kyoto District Court ruled in January last year that he bore full criminal responsibility and handed down the death penalty, as sought by prosecutors.

Although Aoba's defense team initially appealed the ruling, the Osaka High Court confirmed that Aoba himself withdrew the appeal on the 27th of this month.

As the prosecution did not file an appeal, the death sentence from the first trial has now been finalized.

Source: YOMIURI