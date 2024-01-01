Can eSports Save Sapporo's Struggling Dome?

SAPPORO, Jan 31 (News On Japan) - A major international eSports tournament has kicked off in Sapporo, drawing significant attention as a potential economic boost for the city. The five-day event, held at the Daiwa House Plemist Dome in Toyohira Ward, is expected to attract around 30,000 spectators.

The tournament, which marks the first of its kind in Asia, features the popular online battle game Apex Legends, where 40 teams—120 players in total—from five global regions compete in a three-player squad format. This fourth edition of the tournament follows previous events in the U.S. and U.K., with a total prize pool exceeding 200 million yen ($2 million).

"The energy in the venue keeps rising," said a visitor from Tokyo. "It's amazing to see so many people here on a weekday morning," added a spectator from Saitama.

With most tickets already sold out for the remaining days, the event underscores the growing popularity of eSports. Japan’s eSports market reached 12.5 billion yen in 2022 and is projected to exceed 21 billion yen by 2025.

Catering to this growing demographic, some hotels are now specifically targeting eSports fans. At Villa Koshido, guests can access high-performance gaming PCs 24 hours a day, with dedicated racing simulation rooms offering an immersive experience. "We even provide premium beds for those who want to game until they doze off," said Makoto Ota, the hotel's general manager. The facility, which has seen full occupancy throughout the event, also offers large group rooms designed for team training camps.

Sapporo has long been associated with the gaming industry, with Hudson Soft, a pioneer in Japan’s video game market, originating from the city in the 1980s. More recently, Sega established a development hub in Sapporo in 2022, and the city is now home to over 70 gaming-related companies, making it Japan’s third-largest gaming hub after Tokyo and Osaka.

Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto welcomed the city’s emerging role in eSports. "I’m delighted to see Sapporo becoming known as a hub for eSports," he said.

For the Daiwa House Plemist Dome, which has been grappling with a deficit exceeding 6.5 billion yen, the event represents a potential turning point. "This is a milestone for the venue," said Kinya Honma, executive director of the Hokkaido eSports Association. "It’s a great opportunity that could pave the way for future growth."

Whether eSports will take root in Sapporo remains to be seen. But for now, the global tournament is bringing renewed energy—and financial hope—to the city's struggling venue.

