Maiko Scatter Beans at Kyoto’s Yasaka Shrine

KYOTO, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Ahead of Setsubun on February 2nd, maiko and geiko gathered at Kyoto’s Yasaka Shrine to perform a traditional bean-scattering ritual.

On February 1st, the performers threw small bags of roasted soybeans, marking the beginning of the annual Setsubun Festival at the shrine.

The ritual, believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune and health, saw approximately 2,000 packets of beans scattered within ten minutes. Shrine officials, along with men and women born under the zodiac sign of the year, participated in the event.

A visitor at the shrine shared their excitement: "I got four packets! (Q: Will you eat them according to your age?) I’ll just eat them normally."

Source: MBS

Yamagata Leads Japan’s Regional Tourism Revival

As the Lunar New Year holiday brings an influx of tourists from across Asia, Japan is experiencing a significant rise in inbound visitors. With attractions catering to Chinese-speaking tourists and picturesque winter landscapes drawing crowds to snow-covered regions, efforts to achieve a full post-pandemic recovery in inbound tourism are gaining momentum.

Footage Shows Moment Truck Falls Into Sinkhole

A massive sinkhole swallowed a truck in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on January 28, with dramatic footage capturing the moment the road suddenly gave way.

Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mahoroba Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ship Debuts, Connecting Central Osaka and Expo Site in 60 Minutes

The hydrogen fuel cell ship "Mahoroba," designed to connect central Osaka with the Expo venue in Yumeshima in approximately 60 minutes, was unveiled to the media ahead of its commercial launch during the Expo period.

Chaos in Akihabara: Crowds Swarm Lottery for Limited Nvidia PC Parts

A large crowd gathered in Tokyo's Akihabara district on January 30th, leading to chaos as customers rushed to secure a chance to buy a highly sought-after Nvidia graphics card.

Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces Set for UNESCO Nomination as Cultural Heritage

The Japanese government is set to nominate the "Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces" in Nara Prefecture for UNESCO World Heritage status, aiming for registration next summer.

Death Sentence Finalized for Kyoto Animation Arsonist Who Killed 36

Shinji Aoba, the defendant sentenced to death in the first trial for the Kyoto Animation arson-murder case that claimed 36 lives, has withdrawn his appeal, finalizing the death sentence.

'Great Cold Endurance Competition' Held at Mount Tsurumi

The annual 'Midwinter Endurance Tournament' was held at Tsurumi Mountain, standing 1,300 meters above sea level in Beppu City, Oita Prefecture.

Man Confesses: Gifu Stabbing Was Self-Harm, Not a Crime

Gifu Police have announced that what was initially reported as a stabbing incident in Gifu City was, in fact, an act of self-harm by the victim.

Man Admits to Dismembering Partner's Body With Farm Tools

Tokyo police are investigating a shocking case involving the disposal of a woman’s remains on the shores of Izu Oshima. The arrested suspect, 45-year-old Sōtatsu Yanase, who operates a tatami shop, has admitted to dismembering the body of his partner, Shizuka Takase, 37, using farm tools before disposing of her bones on the beach.

EXCLUSIVE! Inside a Female PRISON! Life inside Japanese prison

We got Exclusive access inside a Japanese female prison to show you first hand how life is like for these inmates and what they are doing on the inside to rehabilitate themselves for when they leave. (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Man charged with killing Japanese boy in China sentenced to death

A Chinese court has handed down a death sentence for a man charged with the killing of a Japanese boy in southern China in September of last year. (NHK)