Maiko Scatter Beans at Kyoto’s Yasaka Shrine

KYOTO, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Ahead of Setsubun on February 2nd, maiko and geiko gathered at Kyoto’s Yasaka Shrine to perform a traditional bean-scattering ritual.

On February 1st, the performers threw small bags of roasted soybeans, marking the beginning of the annual Setsubun Festival at the shrine.

The ritual, believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune and health, saw approximately 2,000 packets of beans scattered within ten minutes. Shrine officials, along with men and women born under the zodiac sign of the year, participated in the event.

A visitor at the shrine shared their excitement: "I got four packets! (Q: Will you eat them according to your age?) I’ll just eat them normally."

