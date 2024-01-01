Actors and Wrestlers Join Setsubun at Narita Temple

NARITA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - On February 2nd, Naritasan Shinshoji Temple in Chiba Prefecture held its annual Setsubun ceremony, with actors and sumo wrestlers joining the traditional bean-throwing ritual on the day before spring begins.

The event, held annually at Naritasan Shinshoji, included prayers for the recovery of areas affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake and for a bountiful harvest. Participants scattered beans as part of the ritual.

Setsubun is observed on the day before the first day of spring, known as Risshun. Since Risshun falls on February 3rd this year, Setsubun is being celebrated on February 2nd.

This year’s event featured actor Ryusei Yokohama and sumo wrestler Ozeki Onosato, who hails from Ishikawa Prefecture, adding excitement to the occasion.

At Naritasan Shinshoji, there is a tradition of chanting only 'Fuku wa uchi' (fortune in) during the bean-throwing, as it is believed that even demons are reformed in the presence of the temple’s principal deity, Acala.

More than 1.2 tons of soybeans and peanuts were scattered in the bean-throwing ritual held today.

Source: TBS