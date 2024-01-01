Ukai and Ama Fishing Seek UNESCO Recognition

NAGOYA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - A coalition of five cities across three prefectures, where traditional fishing methods such as cormorant fishing (ukai) and female free-diving (ama) remain practiced, has formed a council to seek joint registration as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. The council was officially established on February 1st.

The initiative involves Gifu City and Seki City, known for their cormorant fishing, as well as Toba City and Shima City, where ama fishing continues, along with Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture.

On the morning of February 1st, mayors from the five cities convened at Gifu City Hall to hold the founding meeting of the UNESCO Registration Promotion Council.

Gifu Mayor Masanao Shibahashi, appointed as council chairman, emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, "This is a valuable opportunity to share what has been passed down from our ancestors with the world."

However, ama fishing faces significant challenges. In Wajima City, the January 2024 earthquake caused landslides that have damaged seaweed beds, affecting the ecosystem. Meanwhile, in Toba City, a shortage of successors threatens the practice’s continuity.

The council aims to collaborate in securing UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status to ensure the preservation and continuation of these traditional fishing practices for future generations.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE