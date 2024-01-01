Why Are Foreign Criminals Targeting Japan?

TOKYO, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Crimes committed by foreign visitors to Japan are on the rise, in particular, a growing trend of short-term visitors who commit crimes and immediately flee to their home countries, a pattern referred to as 'hit-and-run' crimes. Why is Japan being targeted?

A man wearing sunglasses walks through the streets—this man is a suspected foreign national involved in a robbery-murder case. Some criminals enter Japan solely to commit crimes.

In recent years, an increasing number of foreign nationals have been involved in violent crimes in Japan. "Many of them believe that as long as they flee the country immediately after committing the crime, they won’t face consequences," said an expert familiar with the matter.

These cases, in which criminals escape overseas right after committing offenses, are known as hit-and-run crimes. Why is Japan being targeted?

A quiet residential neighborhood was suddenly engulfed in fear.

The incident occurred on January 16th in Ashiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. A man was found stabbed and collapsed, prompting an emergency call to firefighters. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was assaulted while responding to a car repair request. Upon arriving at the location, he was ambushed by two men wielding a blunt object and a knife, suffering stab wounds to his abdomen and legs. He sustained serious injuries requiring three months of recovery, and his smartphone was also stolen.

"The news broke while I was at work. When I got home, I was too scared to go outside," said a local resident.

The two suspects fled in a red car. Investigators traced the vehicle's license plate to a rental car booked at Kansai International Airport. To track their escape route, authorities used the "N-System," an automatic license plate recognition system, which revealed that the rental car was headed for the airport.

Hyogo Prefectural Police sought cooperation from Osaka authorities, and officers waiting at the airport successfully apprehended the suspects before they could leave the country.

The arrested individuals were identified as Malaysian nationals. According to police investigations, the two had entered Japan just days before the attack and had intended to target another individual but mistakenly assaulted the victim. Authorities are now investigating the possibility that they were acting under the instructions of another party.

These hit-and-run crimes, where offenders escape to their home countries immediately after committing offenses, are becoming a major concern for law enforcement.

According to police officials, hit-and-run crimes involve perpetrators entering Japan on short-term visas, carrying out their crimes, and fleeing abroad before authorities can act. This phenomenon is part of a broader trend of globalization in criminal activities, with hit-and-run offenses becoming increasingly serious.

One of the most notorious cases was the 2007 robbery by the international crime syndicate “Pink Panthers.” Two Montenegrin nationals robbed a jewelry store in Tokyo’s Ginza district, stealing tiaras and other valuables worth approximately 2.8 billion yen. They fled overseas immediately after the crime. The National Police Agency issued international arrest warrants, and with cooperation from INTERPOL, the suspects were later detained abroad, with one ultimately extradited to Japan.

The number of foreign nationals arrested for violent crimes in Japan has more than doubled over the past decade. According to the National Police Agency, in 2013, 196 foreign nationals were arrested for violent crimes such as murder and robbery. By 2023, that number had surged to 419.

One reason for this increase is the rapid growth of inbound tourism. Since 2014, the number of foreign visitors to Japan has skyrocketed, making tourist areas particularly crowded. "For criminal groups, this environment provides ample opportunities to operate," said journalist Yukio Ishihara, who specializes in crime trends both in Japan and abroad.

Organized crime groups often send ringleaders to Japan to oversee operations, while lower-level operatives carry out the crimes. If these foot soldiers sense danger, they can flee the country immediately, making it difficult to hold them accountable. This allows criminal organizations to continue their activities without disruption.

Another factor is the difference in legal penalties between Japan and other countries. "In some cases, offenses considered serious crimes in their home countries result in only minor penalties in Japan," Ishihara explained. "For example, even if a group leader is arrested for theft, they might receive a suspended sentence and be deported, rather than facing harsh punishment."

This leniency has made Japan an attractive target for foreign crime syndicates, as recruiters assure potential perpetrators that they can escape consequences easily.

A similar hit-and-run crime took place in Osaka’s bustling Shinsaibashi shopping district in August last year.

A store employee was stabbed by a customer.

A witness described the scene: "I saw a foreign customer using a cloth to stop the bleeding, but the victim looked completely pale."

The crime occurred at a jewelry store in the shopping district. A man pretending to be a customer stabbed a store employee and stole a luxury watch worth approximately 6.2 million yen. The 30-year-old employee later died from his injuries.

Two and a half hours after the attack, authorities arrested a Chinese national Kansai International Airport just before he could leave the country.

Prosecutors have since indicted You for robbery and murder. He had arrived in Japan three days before the crime and had visited the store in advance to inspect the merchandise.

Surveillance footage near the crime scene captured a man, believed to be the suspect, discarding a knife immediately after the attack. Authorities later found a return ticket among his belongings, confirming his plan to leave Japan shortly after the crime.

While law enforcement successfully intercepted the suspects in these cases, concerns remain high. Former Osaka police officer Takeshi Nonaka emphasized the urgency of addressing these crimes: "With the influx of foreign visitors due to inbound tourism, it’s important to recognize that not everyone comes to Japan for legitimate reasons. Some individuals enter the country with the sole purpose of committing crimes and escaping overseas. Investigating these cases is particularly challenging because of international legal procedures and cooperation with foreign authorities."

To combat hit-and-run crimes, experts stress the importance of early intervention using security cameras and high-speed investigative techniques. "The combination of surveillance footage and license plate recognition systems like the N-System is crucial for tracking criminals before they escape," Nonaka said.

