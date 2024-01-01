Private Arrest YouTubers Given Suspended Sentences for Drug Incitement

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Two self-styled "private arrest" YouTubers have been handed suspended sentences after being convicted of inciting a man to bring illegal drugs.

Ren Konno and Michitaka Okumura were charged with soliciting a man online—while posing as a woman—to bring methamphetamine in August 2023, allegedly to film a staged drug possession arrest.

In a ruling on February 3rd, the Tokyo District Court sentenced Konno to one year and four months in prison, suspended for three years, while Okumura received a ten-month prison sentence, also suspended for three years.

During their initial court hearing, Konno and Okumura denied wrongdoing, stating, "We had no intention of inciting the crime," and pleaded not guilty.

Source: FNN